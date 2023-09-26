Enformion Announces eAgeComply, an Innovative Age Verification Product

"We are thrilled to introduce eAgeComply to the market. This product represents a significant leap forward in age verification technology, offering businesses a seamless solution to navigate regulatory landscapes while ensuring they are interacting with users in a responsible and compliant manner." Tweet this

Key features of eAgeComply include:

Supports Regulatory Compliance: eAgeComply addresses nearly 150 age-related bills and existing laws, including compliance with COPPA, giving businesses the confidence they need to navigate complex regulatory environments.

Future-Ready with ISO Standards: eAgeComply meets the criteria outlined in the upcoming ISO industry standards, ensuring businesses stay ahead of the curve for compliance and data security.

Lightning-Fast Verification: eAgeComply verifies a consumer's date of birth in seconds, providing businesses with the speed and efficiency they need to streamline their onboarding process.

Comprehensive Data: Powered by Enformion's comprehensive data resources, eAgeComply offers a level of accuracy and coverage that is unparalleled in the industry.

Meets IAL2 requirements: eAgeComply proudly meets the stringent IAL2 requirements, demonstrating Enformion's commitment to providing industry-leading age verification solutions with the highest levels of authentication assurance.

With eAgeComply, businesses can onboard users with confidence and ensure they fall within the correct targeted audience. This powerful tool empowers organizations to prioritize compliance without compromising on efficiency. Furthermore, eAgeComply allows businesses to address global needs and cater to both in-person and remote authentication scenarios.

"We are thrilled to introduce eAgeComply to the market," said Amber Higgins, CEO of Enformion. "This product represents a significant leap forward in age verification technology, offering businesses a seamless solution to navigate regulatory landscapes while ensuring they are interacting with users in a responsible and compliant manner."

Trusted across sectors like finance, e-commerce, marketing intelligence, and government, Enformion's fraud mitigation and identity verification solutions dramatically improve the ability to verify, onboard, and identify diverse consumer groups—including not only the conventional U.S. population but also hard-to-reach groups like the under-banked, younger consumers (18-29) and recent arrivals in the U.S.

About Enformion

Enformion is a powerful analytics solution provider, offering an unparalleled view of people, businesses, and their interrelationships. 30+ years in the data technology industry has resulted in a database of 120 billion up-to-date records for more than 240 million American adults, including hard-to-verify populations, from 6000+ data sources. Enformion provides solutions for a variety of markets including financial services, identity verification, e-commerce and marketplaces, collections and investigations, and government. For more information about our customized solutions, visit https://www.enformion.com/ or call (855) 281-3915.

