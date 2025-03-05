Enformion Announces Key Executive Appointments to Drive Continued Growth and Innovation

"With Garient's leadership in driving revenue growth and our talented team's dedication to innovation, we are well-positioned to expand our impact in identity verification, sales enablement and marketing intelligence, fraud prevention, and business insights," says Chris Lundquist, CEO of Enformion. Post this

Evans, in his new role as CRO, will lead revenue strategy, business development, and customer success initiatives to further Enformion's market impact. With over 20 years of experience in identity verification, fraud prevention, and risk management, he has held leadership roles at Trulioo, Socure, and ID Analytics, where he built high-performing teams and launched transformative products. Evans is passionate about helping businesses mitigate risk through advanced analytics and linked business and consumer data to drive operational excellence.

"Enformion is entering an exciting new chapter, and I'm honored to lead the company in this next phase," said Chris Lundquist, CEO of Enformion. "With Garient's leadership in driving revenue growth and our talented team's dedication to innovation, we are well-positioned to expand our impact in identity verification, sales enablement and marketing intelligence, fraud prevention, and business insights. Our focus remains on delivering best-in-class analytic and data solutions that empower businesses to make smarter, more secure decisions."

With these new executive appointments, the company is well-positioned to accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to its customers. Enformion powers marketing intelligence and identity platforms that help businesses optimize decision-making by addressing challenges like consumer identity and age verification, fraud prevention, consumer insights, and lead generation. Serving industries such as financial services, government agencies, gaming, ecommerce, and real estate, Enformion's real-time identity resolution and consumer intelligence solutions enrich first-party data and improve audience targeting. The company's robust platform enables businesses to navigate a rapidly changing digital and regulatory landscape while making informed marketing and risk mitigation decisions and protecting consumer privacy.

For more information about Enformion's leadership team and solutions, visit https://www.enformion.com.

Ends

About Enformion

Enformion is a leading identity data and analytics platform that powers consumer and business identity verification, sales and marketing intelligence, investigations, and collections. Harnessing a 40+ year historical consumer and business identity graph that covers over 98% of the US population, the platform forms the foundational data layer for understanding the individual and business behind every identity and marketing interaction. The company's solutions differentiated through 6,000 alternative data sources, delivering deep consumer insights into households, the underbanked, and younger generations. Enformion's clients leverage its powerful solutions to streamline customer onboarding and approvals, reduce friction, enhance customer experiences, detect and prevent fraudulent accounts, and drive revenue with personalized, data-driven insights. The company provides solutions for a variety of industries including financial services, identity verification, eCommerce and marketplaces, sales enablement & marketing intelligence, and government agencies.

For more information about Enformion's customized solutions, visit https://www.enformion.com or call (855) 281-3915.

Media Contact

Marketing Department, Enformion, 1 (855) 281-3915, [email protected], https://www.enformion.com

SOURCE Enformion