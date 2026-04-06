Enformion Launches Licensed Identity Intelligence Infrastructure to Power AI and Modern Data Platforms

"As AI adoption accelerates, consistent identity intelligence is critical. We provide a reliable backbone that improves analytics, boosts model accuracy, and helps organizations bring innovative products to market with clarity and control," said Chris Lundquist, CEO of Enformion. Post this

Enformion connects billions of records across consumer identity, contact points, location history, and professional activity to create a high-fidelity identity spine. Delivered directly into customer environments via API, batch, Snowflake, or cloud storage, the Identity Intelligence Infrastructure covers 98% of U.S. adults and incorporates deep historical intelligence streams—providing a scalable foundation for identity-driven applications. It also simplifies the data supply chain into a single, trusted provider.

"Modern platforms don't need more data—they need better identity intelligence," said Chris Lundquist, Chief Executive Officer of Enformion. "As AI adoption accelerates, the quality and consistency of identity intelligence data has become a critical dependency. We're providing a reliable identity intelligence backbone for organizations—helping them grow analytics capabilities, enhance model accuracy, and bring innovative products to market with clarity and control."

The robust offering simplifies data integration while providing identity resolution and operational efficiency, empowering organizations to reduce technical overhead, enhance AI and analytics performance, and unlock new product and partnership opportunities.

To learn more about Enformion's Identity Intelligence Infrastructure or request a demo, visit https://www.enformion.com/identity-intelligence-infrastucture.

About Enformion

Enformion provides high-fidelity identity intelligence and behavioral insights that help organizations understand who people are, how they are connected, and how they move through the real world. Its licensed Identity Intelligence Infrastructure powers identity resolution, analytics, and product innovation for modern platforms.

Media Contact

Christine Rhodes, Enformion, 1 913-634-6657, [email protected], www.enformion.com

SOURCE Enformion