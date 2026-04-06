Enformion Launches Licensed Identity Intelligence Infrastructure to Power AI and Modern Data Platforms

Enformion has launched its licensed Identity Intelligence Infrastructure, a unified data foundation designed to help organizations reduce data fragmentation and accelerate AI-driven innovation. By connecting billions of identity, contact, location, and professional data points into a high-fidelity identity spine, the platform enables more accurate identity resolution, improved analytics performance, and scalable data integration. Covering 98% of U.S. adults and delivered through flexible deployment options, the infrastructure simplifies the data supply chain while supporting modern AI and data platform needs.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enformion today announced the launch of its licensed Identity Intelligence Infrastructure, a unified foundation designed to help data aggregators, resellers, and marketing and CRM platforms drive identity intelligence, reduce fragmentation, and accelerate AI-driven innovation.
As organizations scale AI and analytics initiatives, fragmented data ecosystems and inconsistent identity signals continue to limit performance. Industry research indicates that only 31% of companies consider their data AI-ready, while 34% report revenue loss due to siloed data environments (TechRadar).
Enformion connects billions of records across consumer identity, contact points, location history, and professional activity to create a high-fidelity identity spine. Delivered directly into customer environments via API, batch, Snowflake, or cloud storage, the Identity Intelligence Infrastructure covers 98% of U.S. adults and incorporates deep historical intelligence streams—providing a scalable foundation for identity-driven applications. It also simplifies the data supply chain into a single, trusted provider.
"Modern platforms don't need more data—they need better identity intelligence," said Chris Lundquist, Chief Executive Officer of Enformion. "As AI adoption accelerates, the quality and consistency of identity intelligence data has become a critical dependency. We're providing a reliable identity intelligence backbone for organizations—helping them grow analytics capabilities, enhance model accuracy, and bring innovative products to market with clarity and control."
The robust offering simplifies data integration while providing identity resolution and operational efficiency, empowering organizations to reduce technical overhead, enhance AI and analytics performance, and unlock new product and partnership opportunities.
To learn more about Enformion's Identity Intelligence Infrastructure or request a demo, visit https://www.enformion.com/identity-intelligence-infrastucture.
About Enformion
Enformion provides high-fidelity identity intelligence and behavioral insights that help organizations understand who people are, how they are connected, and how they move through the real world. Its licensed Identity Intelligence Infrastructure powers identity resolution, analytics, and product innovation for modern platforms.
Media Contact
Christine Rhodes, Enformion, 1 913-634-6657, [email protected], www.enformion.com
SOURCE Enformion
Share this article