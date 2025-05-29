Enformion Partners with BlueCheck to Power Real-Time, Privacy-First Age Verification

"Our partnership with BlueCheck demonstrates how leading-edge innovators can leverage Enformion's identity graph to power secure, compliant, and privacy-forward digital experiences," said Chris Lundquist, CEO of Enformion. Post this

This partnership reflects Enformion's broader commitment to fraud prevention, regulatory compliance, and the advancement of ethical e-commerce through intelligent identity solutions.

"Our partnership with BlueCheck demonstrates how leading-edge innovators can leverage Enformion's identity graph to power secure, compliant, and privacy-forward digital experiences," said Chris Lundquist, CEO of Enformion. "BlueCheck's expertise in age verification, combined with our robust identity intelligence, creates a powerful solution at a time when fraud prevention and consumer protection are more critical than ever."

"We're building effortless trust—verifying legitimate adults instantly while protecting their privacy," said Alex Zeig, CEO of BlueCheck. "Enformion's data depth lets us enhance our accuracy advantage and fuel the explosive growth this market demands.

From e-commerce and gaming to age-restricted goods and fintech, the partnership delivers a scalable and future-ready verification framework built on Enformion's powerful identity intelligence platform. By anchoring BlueCheck's real-time workflows in Enformion's trusted identity and DOB data, the solution ensures not only speed and compliance but also long-term adaptability in a shifting regulatory landscape. It's a reflection of Enformion's mission to lead with integrity—driving fraud prevention, protecting consumer privacy, and enabling ethical digital commerce at scale.

Ends

About Enformion

Enformion is a leading identity data and analytics platform that powers consumer and business identity verification, sales and marketing intelligence, investigations, and collections. Harnessing a 40+ year historical consumer and business identity graph that covers over 98% of the US population, the platform forms the foundational data layer for understanding the individual and business behind every identity and marketing interaction. The company's solutions differentiated through 6,000 alternative data sources, delivering deep consumer insights into households, the underbanked, and younger generations. Enformion's clients leverage its powerful solutions to streamline customer onboarding and approvals, reduce friction, enhance customer experiences, detect and prevent fraudulent accounts, and drive revenue with personalized, data-driven insights. The company provides solutions for a variety of industries including financial services, identity verification, eCommerce and marketplaces, sales enablement & marketing intelligence, and government agencies.

For more information about Enformion's customized solutions, visit https://www.enformion.com or call (855) 281-3915.

About BlueCheck

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Austin, BlueCheck delivers real-time, API-driven age verification for hundreds of major online platforms. Its privacy-first architecture and 99.5% accuracy rate protect billions in online transactions while maximizing user conversion rates.

Media Contact:

BlueCheck: [email protected]

Enformion: [email protected]

Media Contact

Marketing Department, Enformion, 1 8552813915, [email protected], https://www.enformion.com

SOURCE Enformion