Enformion Wins 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Contact Database Solution

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enformion, a leading provider of data intelligence and analytics solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been named the winner of the 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Award for "Best Contact Database Solution." The MarTech Breakthrough program honors the most innovative products, solutions, services, and companies in the global field of marketing, advertising, and sales technology.
Enformion has risen to the top of the industry by offering a comprehensive data repository that spans over 40+ years of historic data, with access to over 6,000 data sources and an extraordinary 120+ billion records. This vast amount of information is made available to customers through a cloud-based platform, API, and batch processing, ensuring ease of access and seamless integration into existing workflows.
What sets Enformion apart is not just the depth and breadth of its data, but also the advanced analytics and applications that are customized to each customer's specific workflow. Built on next-generation technology, with a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Enformion delivers superior speed and accuracy in locating information needed by its customers.
"We are honored to receive the MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Contact Database Solution," said Amber Higgins, CEO of Enformion. "Our team of industry pioneers and data technology experts have worked tirelessly to create an identity platform that provides a comprehensive view of people, businesses, assets, and their interrelationships. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to empowering businesses throughout the United States to make informed decisions that maximize knowledge, improve efficiencies, and better serve the needs of their clients."
Enformion's innovative solutions have revolutionized the way businesses access and utilize data. The company's award-winning contact database empowers organizations with up-to-date, dependable information, serving every stage of the digital customer journey, from marketing and onboarding to account servicing and collections. Prioritizing data accuracy, speed, and user-friendliness, Enformion has become a trusted partner across diverse sectors, including sales and marketing intelligence, financial services, identity verification, eCommerce, marketplaces, collections, investigations, and government sectors.
About Enformion
Enformion is a powerful analytics solution provider, offering an unparalleled view of people, businesses, and their interrelationships. 30+ years in the data technology industry has resulted in a database of 120 billion up-to-date records for more than 240 million American adults, including hard-to-verify populations, from 6000+ data sources. Enformion provides solutions for a variety of markets including financial services, identity verification, eCommerce and marketplaces, collections and investigations, and government. For more information about our customized solutions, visit https://www.enformion.com/ or call (855) 281-3915.
