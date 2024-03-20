Enformion Wins 2024 Globee Award for Fraud Protection and Prevention

"We are honored to be recognized with the Globee Award for Fraud Prevention and Protection. This award reaffirms our dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation and delivering solutions that truly make a difference for our customers," said Amber Higgins, CEO of Enformion. Post this

"We are honored to be recognized with the Globee Award for Fraud Prevention and Protection. This award reaffirms our dedication to staying at the forefront of innovation and delivering solutions that truly make a difference for our customers," said Amber Higgins, CEO of Enformion. "Our suite of identity verification and fraud prevention products reflects that ongoing commitment and empowers businesses to navigate the digital landscape securely while making informed decisions."

San Madan, President of Globee Awards, said: "Congratulations to the 2024 victors for their pivotal role in fortifying our digital world. Your dedication and ingenuity not only contribute to advancing cybersecurity but also inspire the community to strive for excellence. We're honored to celebrate your success."

As businesses continue to face increasingly sophisticated online threats, Enformion remains dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art fraud prevention and protection solutions that empower organizations to thrive in the digital era. The company's fraud prevention solution equips organizations with reliable and up-to-date information to drive informed decisions while mitigating fraud risk. With an emphasis on data accuracy, speed, and user-friendliness, Enformion has emerged as a trusted partner across various sectors including financial services, e-commerce, identity verification, sales enablement & marketing intelligence, and government.

About Enformion

Enformion's advanced analytics and ML-driven data intelligence solutions help commercial and government organizations verify, locate, and validate individuals in the U.S. Enformion's proprietary entity resolution engine correlates over 6,000 data sources to provide actionable synthesized insights on people, businesses, and their relationships, empowering our customers to make informed decisions and gain better outcomes. With a customer-centric approach, sub-second match rates, and deep coverage of 98% of the U.S. population, Enformion specializes in hard-to-verify populations like the underbanked, young consumers, and underserved demographics. The company provides solutions for a variety of markets including financial services, identity verification, eCommerce and marketplaces, sales enablement & marketing intelligence, and government.

