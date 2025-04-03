Enformion Wins 2025 Data Breakthrough Award for Data as a Service Company of the Year

"We're incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Data Breakthrough Awards," said Chris Lundquist, CEO of Enformion. "Our mission has always been to solve our customers' most complex problems by transforming data into actionable intelligence." Post this

Enformion delivers real-time identity resolution and consumer intelligence solutions that empower organizations to make smarter, faster decisions. The platform addresses key challenges such as consumer identity verification, fraud prevention, lead generation, and audience targeting. Enformion also helps businesses enrich and validate first-party and CRM data to ensure accuracy and completeness. This improves targeting and outreach across industries including financial services, government, gaming, ecommerce, and real estate.

Powered by a proprietary identity graph that covers 98% of the U.S. adult population and draws from over 6,000 data sources, Enformion provides privacy-first, data-driven insights. These insights enable clients to operate with greater precision and confidently navigate today's complex digital and regulatory environment.

"We're incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Data Breakthrough Awards," said Chris Lundquist, CEO of Enformion. "Our mission has always been to solve our customers' most complex problems by transforming data into actionable intelligence. This award reflects the impact we're making across industries by helping businesses solve real-world challenges with real-time, enriched data that fuels better outcomes."

As demand for accurate, real-time data continues to grow across industries, Enformion remains at the forefront—delivering scalable, secure, and comprehensive intelligence that drives results. With this recognition from the 2025 Data Breakthrough Awards, Enformion reaffirms its role as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to unlock the full value of their data, accelerate growth, and confidently navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape.

For more information on Enformion's award-winning data solutions, visit www.enformion.com or follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/enformion/.

To learn more about the 2025 Data Breakthrough Awards, visit https://databreakthroughawards.com/.

About Enformion

Enformion is a leading identity data and analytics platform that powers consumer and business identity verification, sales and marketing intelligence, investigations, and collections. Harnessing a 40+ year historical consumer and business identity graph that covers over 98% of the US population, the platform forms the foundational data layer for understanding the individual and business behind every identity and marketing interaction. The company's solutions differentiated through 6,000 alternative data sources, delivering deep consumer insights into households, the underbanked, and younger generations. Enformion's clients leverage its powerful solutions to streamline customer onboarding and approvals, reduce friction, enhance customer experiences, detect and prevent fraudulent accounts, and drive revenue with personalized, data-driven insights. The company provides solutions for a variety of industries including financial services, identity verification, eCommerce and marketplaces, sales enablement & marketing intelligence, and government agencies.

For more information about Enformion's customized solutions, visit https://www.enformion.com or call (855) 281-3915.

Media Contact

Marketing, Enformion, 1 8552813915, [email protected], https://www.enformion.com

SOURCE Enformion