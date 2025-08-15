Enformion Wins "Best Contact Database" for Third Consecutive Year in 2025 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

"Winning this award is an honor and a reflection of our continued commitment to helping organizations make smarter, faster decisions using high-fidelity data," said Chris Lundquist, CEO of Enformion. Post this

Enformion earned top recognition for its powerful, flexible, and insight-rich Customer Data Platform (CDP), which enables organizations to unify, verify, and enrich data at scale—powering targeted marketing, real-time identity verification, efficient collections, and data-driven investigations, while delivering deep consumer insights into households, the underbanked, and younger generations.

"Winning this award is an honor and a reflection of our continued commitment to helping organizations make smarter, faster decisions using high-fidelity data," said Chris Lundquist, CEO of Enformion. "Our platform is built to meet the evolving needs of marketing, sales, fraud prevention, and investigative teams who require not just more data, but better, cleaner, and more actionable insights."

Enformion's Customer Data Platform leverages a proprietary identity graph built from over 40 years of historical data and 6,000+ trusted sources, covering 98% of U.S. adults. It helps organizations solve mission-critical challenges—from locating hard-to-find individuals and confirming identities to uncovering actionable insights that drive more targeted outreach and better decision-making. Marketing teams use Enformion to reach the right audiences with precision, identity verification professionals rely on it to reduce fraud and compliance risk, and investigators leverage it to connect the dots faster. Serving industries from marketing and financial services to retail, government, and collections, Enformion enables its customers to act with confidence, reduce risk, and achieve measurable results.

About Enformion

Enformion is a leading identity data and analytics platform that powers consumer and business identity verification, sales and marketing intelligence, investigations, and collections. Harnessing a 40+ year historical consumer and business identity graph that covers over 98% of the US population, the platform forms the foundational data layer for understanding the individual and business behind every identity and marketing interaction. The company's solutions differentiated through 6,000 alternative data sources, delivering deep consumer insights into households, the underbanked, and younger generations. Enformion's clients leverage its powerful solutions to streamline customer onboarding and approvals, reduce friction, enhance customer experiences, detect and prevent fraudulent accounts, and drive revenue with personalized, data-driven insights. The company provides solutions for a variety of industries including financial services, identity verification, eCommerce and marketplaces, sales enablement & marketing intelligence, and government agencies.

