EnformionGO Launches Lead Builder to Simplify On-Demand Lead Sourcing

"We built Lead Builder to remove friction from how teams access and use data," said Jordan Manavian, VP of Product for EnformionGO. "With instant visibility into audience size and the ability to activate in real time, teams can move faster, whether they're generating or fulfilling demand." Post this

With Lead Builder, users can define a target audience using a combination of demographic, behavioral, property, and professional signals, instantly preview available volume and pricing, and download leads instantly—all from the EnformionGO platform.

"With EnformionGO Lead Builder, we're giving customers a faster, more direct way to access the audiences they need," said Chris Lundquist, CEO of Enformion. "Instead of waiting on suppliers or working through rigid purchasing models, teams can now generate and act on opportunities in real time."

The product is designed to support both lead brokers and marketing teams, who often face similar constraints from different angles.

For brokers, Lead Builder enables on-demand creation of lead inventory, helping stabilize supply and reduce dependence on multiple external vendors. For marketers, it offers a way to move beyond static or overused datasets by quickly building new audiences for testing, targeting, and campaign execution.

"We built Lead Builder to remove friction from how teams access and use data," said Jordan Manavian, VP of Product for EnformionGO. "Whether you're fulfilling demand or trying to generate it, having immediate visibility into audience size and the ability to activate instantly changes how quickly you can move."

The solution is powered by the EnformionGO platform, which brings together multiple data signals, including consumer, geographic, behavioral, property, and business intelligence into a single, unified experience, enabling users to build more precise, actionable audiences in real time.

The launch reflects a growing shift toward more flexible, on-demand approaches to lead generation, as businesses look to move faster and operate with greater control over lead audiences and performance.

EnformionGO Lead Builder is now available as part of the EnformionGO platform.

About EnformionGO

EnformionGO is a self-service platform that provides fast, flexible access to comprehensive identity intelligence. Powered by Enformion's proprietary identity graph, EnformionGO enables businesses to search, enrich, and integrate high-quality consumer, business, and public records data through intuitive tools, APIs, batch processing, and its Lead Builder solution. This empowers faster, more confident decision-making with reliable, real-time insights.

Media Contact

Christine Rhodes, EnformionGO, 1 913-634-6657, [email protected], https://go.enformion.com/

SOURCE EnformionGO