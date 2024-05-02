Enformion's Garient Evans to Speak at MRMC24 Conference

Enformion, a leading provider of advanced analytic and data intelligence solutions, is proud to announce that Garient Evans, Senior Vice President of Product Development, will be a featured speaker at the 2024 Marketplace Risk Management Conference (MRMC24 Conference). The event is scheduled to take place on May 15, 2024, from 9:50 AM to 10:30 AM in the Zurich Room.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. , May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enformion, a leading provider of advanced analytic and data intelligence solutions, is proud to announce that Garient Evans, Senior Vice President of Product Development, will be a featured speaker at the 2024 Marketplace Risk Management Conference (MRMC24 Conference). The event is scheduled to take place on May 15, 2024, from 9:50 AM to 10:30 AM in the Zurich Room.
Evans will join a distinguished panel of experts including Charlotte Lunday, Senior Associate at Hintze Law; Heather Stewart, Managing Director at Red Maple Strategies; and Nadia Daley-Blake, Lead Counsel at Outschool. Together, they will lead a session titled "The Need to Protect Minors: Regulations, Legislation, and Product Design."
This engaging session will delve into the legal and policy developments aimed at safeguarding children's privacy and online safety. By exploring current regulations, legislation, and best practices in product design, including age verification solutions, attendees will gain valuable insights to help navigate legal uncertainties and develop cohesive strategies.
Key topics to be covered during the session include:
- A high-level summary of existing children's online privacy and safety laws
- An update on California's Age-Appropriate Design Code litigation
- Legislative efforts to bridge gaps between existing law and legal challenges
- How businesses can address these complex issues through product design and age verification solutions
"We are excited to participate in the MRMC24 Conference and contribute to the important dialogue surrounding children's online safety and privacy," said Garient Evans. "As technology continues to evolve, it is crucial for marketplace counsel and product teams to stay informed about regulatory developments and collaborate on effective age assurance strategies to protect minors in the digital space."
Enformion encourages conference attendees to join Garient Evans and fellow panelists for an informative discussion on May 15, 2024, in the Zurich Room at the MRMC24 Conference.
To learn how Enformion can help address the challenges in the evolving landscape of age verification laws through its reliable risk-based solution, which ensures compliance and protects against underage access, please visit here.
About Enformion
Enformion's advanced analytics and ML-driven data intelligence solutions help commercial and government organizations verify, locate, and validate individuals in the U.S. Enformion's proprietary entity resolution engine correlates over 6,000 data sources to provide actionable synthesized insights on people, businesses, and their relationships, empowering our customers to make informed decisions and gain better outcomes. With a customer-centric approach, sub-second match rates, and deep coverage of 98% of the U.S. population, Enformion specializes in hard-to-verify populations like the underbanked, young consumers, and underserved demographics. The company provides solutions for a variety of markets including financial services, identity verification, eCommerce and marketplaces, sales enablement & marketing intelligence, and government.
For more information about Enformion's customized solutions, visit https://www.enformion.com/ or call (855) 281-3915.
