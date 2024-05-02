Enformion's Garient Evans to Speak at MRMC24 Conference

"As technology continues to evolve, it is crucial for marketplace counsel and product teams to stay informed about regulatory developments and collaborate on effective age assurance strategies to protect minors in the digital space," said Garient Evans. Post this

This engaging session will delve into the legal and policy developments aimed at safeguarding children's privacy and online safety. By exploring current regulations, legislation, and best practices in product design, including age verification solutions, attendees will gain valuable insights to help navigate legal uncertainties and develop cohesive strategies.

Key topics to be covered during the session include:

A high-level summary of existing children's online privacy and safety laws

An update on California's Age-Appropriate Design Code litigation

Age-Appropriate Design Code litigation Legislative efforts to bridge gaps between existing law and legal challenges

How businesses can address these complex issues through product design and age verification solutions

"We are excited to participate in the MRMC24 Conference and contribute to the important dialogue surrounding children's online safety and privacy," said Garient Evans. "As technology continues to evolve, it is crucial for marketplace counsel and product teams to stay informed about regulatory developments and collaborate on effective age assurance strategies to protect minors in the digital space."

Enformion encourages conference attendees to join Garient Evans and fellow panelists for an informative discussion on May 15, 2024, in the Zurich Room at the MRMC24 Conference.

To learn how Enformion can help address the challenges in the evolving landscape of age verification laws through its reliable risk-based solution, which ensures compliance and protects against underage access

