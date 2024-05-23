Engage USA Expands Operations with New 40,000-Square-Foot Fulfillment Center in Frederick, Maryland

New Facility Offers Mailing Services for Non-Profit Organizations, Boosting Local Employment and Economic Growth

FREDERICK, Md., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engage USA has opened a 40,000-square-foot fulfillment center on Monroe Street, near the airport in the City of Frederick, Maryland.

Engage USA processes checks, credit cards payments, and other donations for large national non-profit organizations. Their fulfillment center is poised to deliver an array of printing, personalization, and mailing services, specializing in dispatching thank you letters and fundraising mailings. The expansion reflects the company's commitment to growth and excellence, bringing the total employment to 120 staff across both of its Frederick facilities.

After an extensive search that included potential sites in West Virginia, Southern Pennsylvania, and within Maryland's Brunswick and Jefferson areas, Engage USA chose the Frederick location for strategic and cultural reasons. "We were drawn to this site because of its close proximity to our data center on East Street, and the outstanding quality of life that Frederick offers to our employees," stated Dennis Hoffman, a Frederick resident and CEO of Engage USA.

The fulfillment center not only represents Engage USA's investment in infrastructure but also signifies a deepened investment in the Frederick community. With plans to foster a positive work environment and contribute to local economic growth, Engage USA is set to continue its trajectory as a key player in the fundraising landscape.

Engage USA is an innovative company specializing in caging, lockbox, and intelligent data capture services for non-profit organizations., Engage USA integrates technology and personalized service to enhance donor engagement and maximize fundraising efforts.

