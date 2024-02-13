Engage USA Leases 40,000 SF at 200 Monroe Avenue in Frederick

The industrial building is now 100% leased.
FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ruppert Properties announced today that the company has completed a new lease with Engage USA for 40,000 square feet at 200 Monroe Avenue in Frederick, MD.
Engage USA is a database management company that specializes in fundraising campaigns and this new facility will provide them with the capability to optimize their production. "We are so excited to be joining the Monroe Avenue community and are really looking forward to growing our relationships with neighboring tenants and Ruppert as we settle in", stated Kathleen Clem, President of Engage USA.
Engage USA joins Image Direct and PVI Office Furniture in the 134,000 SF industrial building that is now 100% leased.
Both Ruppert Properties and Engage USA represented themselves in the transaction.
Ruppert Properties is a family and employee-owned commercial real estate investment company that invests, owns and manages flex, industrial and office properties throughout the Baltimore/Washington metropolitan region. Ruppert's industry experience and hands-on approach to development, construction, leasing and management allows the company to competitively serve a wide variety of users. For more information, visit http://www.ruppertproperties.com.
Media Contact
Bill Meissner, President, Ruppert Properties, (301) 695-0550, info@ruppertproperties.com, www.ruppertproperties.com
SOURCE Ruppert Properties
Share this article