Engage USA Leases 40,000 SF at 200 Monroe Avenue in Frederick

"We are so excited to be joining the Monroe Avenue community and are really looking forward to growing our relationships with neighboring tenants and Ruppert as we settle in." - Kathleen Clem, President, Engage USA Post this

Engage USA joins Image Direct and PVI Office Furniture in the 134,000 SF industrial building that is now 100% leased.

Both Ruppert Properties and Engage USA represented themselves in the transaction.

Ruppert Properties is a family and employee-owned commercial real estate investment company that invests, owns and manages flex, industrial and office properties throughout the Baltimore/Washington metropolitan region. Ruppert's industry experience and hands-on approach to development, construction, leasing and management allows the company to competitively serve a wide variety of users. For more information, visit http://www.ruppertproperties.com.

Media Contact

Bill Meissner, President, Ruppert Properties, (301) 695-0550, info@ruppertproperties.com, www.ruppertproperties.com

SOURCE Ruppert Properties