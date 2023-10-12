Engage With And Apply A New Testament Letter In A Way You Never Imagined

As you journey through this guide, you'll not only gain a deeper understanding of the book of James, but also discover practical tools to strengthen your faith and navigate the complexities of the modern world Tweet this

"As you journey through this guide, you'll not only gain a deeper understanding of the book of James, but also discover practical tools to strengthen your faith and navigate the complexities of the modern world," said Brown.

In his journey as an author, Russ Brown's experiences as a pastor and a military chaplain have greatly shaped his understanding and approach to faith. He obtained a Master of Divinity (MDiv) from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1997, a milestone that set the stage for a fulfilling, 30-year-llong pastoral journey. Parallel to that career, he has served as a U.S. Army chaplain, twice deploying to the Middle East. Brown and his wife Amy have been married for 39 years; they are the proud parents of three and grandparents of 13 -- not to mention the many foster children with whom they have shared their love.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Living the Wisdom of James: A Practical Guide is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Russ Brown, Salem Author Services, 724-984-2641, [email protected], www.russteaches.com

SOURCE Xulon Press