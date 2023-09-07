Engage3 Elevates Adi Gulati, MBA to CFO as Company Continues its Global Expansion

"It has been a pleasure to be a part of Engage3's evolution. The company has grown 120% over the last 2 years, expanded its customer base to 180+ countries, launched new products for Retailers and Brands, and doubled the size of the team over the last year," said Adi Gulati, CFO. Tweet this

"It has been a pleasure to be a part of Engage3's evolution. The company has grown 120% over the last 2 years, expanded its customer base to 180+ countries, launched new products for Retailers and Brands, and doubled the size of the team over the last year," said Adi Gulati, CFO. "Going forward, we are excited to continue the expansion of our Price Image Management Suite, our Omnichannel Module for Brands, and our growth in other verticals such as Healthcare, Finance, and more."

Engage3 is the Choice for Retail Leaders: 7 of 10 Top Global Retailers Use Engage3

Engage3's Price Image Management suite uses advanced data science and proprietary Machine Learning to identify and optimize the items with the greatest influence on customers' price perception, generating price recommendations that drive revenue and margin growth while growing customer loyalty.

"We're incredibly proud of our successful integration with Dexi.io, our growth into new geographic markets, and our upcoming expansion into additional verticals," said Edris Bemanian, CEO. "Adi's leadership has been critical in our prior and future endeavors and we're glad to have him lead our finance team going forward as we continue to scale. 2024 is going to be yet another transformational one for our company and our team."

Engage3' supports over $4 trillion in annual retail revenue worldwide and partners with over 350 retail and brand customers, including 7 of the world's top 10 retailers as ranked by the National Retail Federation.

About Engage3 Powered by Dexi

The price optimization pioneers behind KhiMetrics (acquired by SAP in 2006) created Engage3 to revolutionize how brands and retailers engage with their shoppers. Engage3 provides the industry's most comprehensive omnichannel competitive intelligence solution, combining best-in-class AI-enabled web crawls, professional in-store audits, and self-serve in-store and online data collection into a single source of truth. Leveraging advanced algorithms and the Nobel Prize-winning Efficient Frontier theory, Engage3 helps retailers and brands track and optimize their Price Image to profitably accelerate revenue growth, drive incremental store trips, and increase margins. Engage3 serves over 300 customers in 182 countries, including 7 of the world's top 10 retailers, and supports over $4 trillion in global retail revenue. Engage3's leadership team comprises former executives from KhiMetrics, Mozenda, Dexi.io, SAP, Revionics, dunnhumby, KSS Retail, IBM/DemandTec, and Nielsen.

Media Contact

Katrina Marie Odsinada, Engage3, (530) 220-1102

