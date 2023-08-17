Engage3 Recognized in Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Companies for 7th Year in a Row

AI-Powered Pricing Company Adds Solutions for Brands, Enhances Price Image Optimization Capabilities, and Continues Global Expansion

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, Engage3 powered by Dexi, which helps retailers and brands profitably grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing their Price Image, was recognized for the 7th year in a row as one of America's fastest growing companies. It is estimated that fewer than 50 companies have been recognized by Inc. Magazine for 7 years in a row.

"It's a testament to the commitment of our team, the strength of our customer relationships, and the continued investment in our products that we attribute this recognition to," said Edris Bemanian, CEO of Engage3. "7 of the top 10 retailers in the world and 1 out of 3 Fortune 500 brands trust our company to power their pricing intelligence and we look forward to continuing our growth and our investments back into our customers for years to come."

Between 2022-2023, Engage3 recognitions include the following:

Recognized as a Leader in Price Optimization by both IDC and Retail Today

Recognized as the only leading provider of both price optimization & competitive intelligence solutions by IDC

Recognized as a Leader in the Retail Price Optimization in Quadrant Knowledge Solution's 2022 SPARX Matrix after an independent analysis of over 40 solutions

Recognized as one of Growjo's Fastest Growing Companies of 2022

Earlier in 2023, Engage3 unveiled its Omnichannel Intelligence Module for Brands which has boosted sales for its customers by 3%, increased brand loyalty by 5%, expanded market share by 8%, and lowered data costs by 40%. You can find an interview with Digital Commerce Global regarding Engage3's brand solution here.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. Engage3 more than doubled the company's customer count in 2022 and expanded its offering into 182 countries.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.

More from Engage3:

Leading Retailers Renew Engage3's Price Image Management Suite

AI-Powered Product Linking

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

About Engage3 Powered by Dexi

Price optimization pioneers Ken and Tim Ouimet created Engage3 to revolutionize how brands and retailers engage with their shoppers. Engage3 provides the industry's most comprehensive omnichannel competitive intelligence solution, combining best-in-class AI-enabled web crawls, professional in-store audits, and self-serve in-store and online data collection into a single source of truth. Leveraging advanced algorithms and the Nobel Prize-winning Efficient Frontier theory, Engage3 helps retailers and brands track and optimize their Price Image to profitably accelerate revenue growth, drive incremental store trips, and increase margins. Engage3 serves over 300 customers in 182 countries, including 7 of the world's top 10 retailers, and supports over $4 trillion in global retail revenue. Engage3's leadership team comprises former executives from KhiMetrics, Mozenda, SAP, Revionics, dunnhumby, KSS Retail, IBM/DemandTec, and Nielsen.

Media Contact

Katrina Marie Odsinada, Engage3, (530) 220-1102, [email protected]

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE Engage3