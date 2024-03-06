Engage3 Recognized in Inc. Magazine's List of Fastest Growing Companies for 8th Year in a Row; Elevates Bryan Courtney-Bennett to Chief Growth Officer

"...we're seeing great value creation from our work to integrate generative AI into our Price Image Management Suite... I look forward to the acceleration of our innovation roadmap in 2024 and beyond." said Bryan Courtney-Bennett, Chief Growth Officer. Post this

"We are incredibly grateful for this recognition from Inc. Magazine. A big thank you to our customers for their continued trust in us as well as the commitment of our team for constantly pushing the art of the possible to improve our products," said Edris Bemanian, CEO of Engage3. "We'd also like to congratulate Bryan on his new role as Chief Growth Officer. His passion for growing the business, process optimization, and continuous improvement are placing us on a great growth trajectory for years to come. That growth will allow us to continue reinvesting into product innovation."

"This is an exciting time to be at the cutting edge of Price Image optimization science and competitive intelligence," said Bryan Courtney-Bennett, Chief Growth Officer. "In addition to the continued enhancement of our AI-powered Price Image Management Suite and our ML-powered product linking science, we've also been doubling down on generative AI. Already, we're seeing great value creation from our work to integrate generative AI into our Price Image Management Suite to drive superior data collection and faster insights for our customers. I look forward to the acceleration of our innovation roadmap in 2024 and beyond."

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

The price optimization pioneers behind KhiMetrics (acquired by SAP in 2006) created Engage3 to revolutionize how brands and retailers engage with their shoppers. Engage3 provides the industry's most comprehensive omnichannel competitive intelligence solution, combining best-in-class AI-enabled web crawls, professional in-store audits, and self-serve in-store and online data collection into a single source of truth. Leveraging advanced algorithms and the Nobel Prize-winning Efficient Frontier theory, Engage3 helps retailers and brands track and optimize their Price Image to profitably accelerate revenue growth, drive incremental store trips, and increase margins. Engage3 serves over 300 customers in 182 countries, including 8 of the world's top 10 retailers, and supports over $4 trillion in global retail revenue. Engage3's leadership team comprises former executives from KhiMetrics, Mozenda, Dexi.io, SAP, Revionics, dunnhumby, KSS Retail, IBM/DemandTec, and Nielsen.

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

