Engage3 Secures Top 15 Spot Amongst Sacramento Business Journal's Fastest-Growing Companies List

Edris Bemanian, CEO of Engage3, remarked, "Our largest customers have partnered with us for over six years on average—a testament to the trust and value we've built together. Their continued collaboration enables us to dive deeper into competitive intelligence, our strategic analytics capabilities, and our Price Image optimization science. We've already seen tremendous growth in the first half of 2024, driven by both existing and new customer expansion. In response, we retooled and launched our new Customer Advisory Board in July, reinforcing our commitment to prioritizing the capabilities that help our customers achieve their business and price perception objectives."

Cutting Edge of Large-Scale Data Acquisition & Model Training, Behavioral Science, and AI

"In 2024, we collaborated with clients to deploy dozens of innovative new features," said Anup Doshi, PhD, CTO of Engage3. "We're proud of the Engage3 team for embracing and driving innovation to continue our global growth. We've made tremendous strides in developing, implementing, and enhancing our native Engage3 Large Language Models for product linking, integrating with GenAI in real-time through our web crawling platforms, advancing our Machine Learning models for reverse-engineering retailers' strategies, and bringing together native generative and discriminative AI with behavioral modeling to measure and optimize Price Image. Through the advancement of our proprietary data, software, and AI assets, we look forward to building on our track record of increasing our customers' visibility and of driving 2-4% revenue growth, 1-2% traffic gains, 5-8% margin improvement, and 2% price perception improvements."

Embracing a Growth Mindset

"This list assesses companies based on their three-year growth rate," said Bemanian. "Over that period, we've quadrupled our customer count, doubled our team size, expanded into numerous countries, and extended our support to a range of new industries. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication that our team has displayed over the last three years in achieving these key milestones. Their commitment to customer success and their growth-focused mindsets have been the driving forces behind our achievements. We look forward to celebrating continued innovation and growth as we aim our pricing platform at the billions of dollars of inefficient trade spend."

About Engage3 Powered by Dexi

The price optimization pioneers behind KhiMetrics (acquired by SAP in 2006) created Engage3 to revolutionize how brands and retailers engage with their shoppers. Engage3 provides the industry's most comprehensive omnichannel competitive intelligence solution, combining best-in-class AI-enabled web crawls, professional in-store audits, and self-serve in-store and online data collection into a single source of truth. Leveraging advanced algorithms and the Nobel Prize-winning Efficient Frontier theory, Engage3 helps retailers and brands track and optimize their Price Image to profitably accelerate revenue growth, drive incremental store trips, and increase margins. Engage3 serves over 300 customers in 182 countries, including 8 of the world's top 10 retailers, and supports over $4 trillion in global retail revenue. Engage3's leadership team comprises former executives from KhiMetrics, Mozenda, Dexi.io, SAP, Revionics, dunnhumby, KSS Retail, IBM/DemandTec, and Nielsen.

Media Contact

Katrina Marie Odsinada, Engage3, (530) 220-1102, [email protected] , www.engage3.com

