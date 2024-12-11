Engage3 Welcomes RetailWire CEO Dominick Miserandino to Technology Board to Drive Retail, Brand and E-Commerce Innovation

"Engage3 is transforming how retailers and brands approach pricing, combining AI with human insights in a way that's truly revolutionary. I look forward to working alongside such a talented team..." - Dominick Miserandino Post this

"Engage3 is transforming how retailers and brands approach pricing, combining AI with human insights in a way that's truly revolutionary. I look forward to working alongside such a talented team to help push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of retail pricing and AI innovation."

"The Technology Board provides strategic guidance to advance Engage3's suite of AI-powered products, enabling retailers and brands to optimize pricing, improve profitability, and ultimately to deliver personalized experiences," said Edris Bemanian, CEO of Engage3. "Dominick's track record of enterprise innovation will help us accelerate our vision to transform commerce by bringing human values into the pricing equation."

Interested in meeting with Dominick at NRF in New York? Request a meeting here.

For more information about Engage3's leadership, technology, and innovations, visit http://www.engage3.com.

About Engage3

The price optimization pioneers behind KhiMetrics (acquired by SAP in 2006) created Engage3 to revolutionize how brands and retailers engage with their shoppers. Engage3 provides the industry's most comprehensive omnichannel competitive intelligence solution, combining best-in-class AI-enabled web crawls, professional in-store audits, and self-serve in-store and online data collection into a single source of truth. Leveraging advanced algorithms and the Nobel Prize-winning Efficient Frontier theory, Engage3 helps retailers and brands track and optimize their Price Image to profitably accelerate revenue growth, drive incremental store trips, and increase margins. Engage3 serves over 300 customers in 182 countries, including 8 of the world's top 10 retailers, and supports over $4 trillion in global retail revenue. Engage3's leadership team comprises former executives from KhiMetrics, Mozenda, Dexi.io, SAP, Revionics, dunnhumby, KSS Retail, IBM/DemandTec, and Nielsen.

Media Contact

Katrina Marie Odsinada, www.engage3.com, (530) 220-1102, [email protected], www.engage3.com

