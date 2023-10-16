EngagedMD Acquires MD Consents, Expanding Its Footprint in the Fertility Sector

EngagedMD, a leading platform for automating patient education and administration, announced today the acquisition of UK-based MD Consents, the parent company of Fertility Consent. This acquisition expands EngagedMD's global footprint and brings together shared expertise and resources to deliver an enhanced offering to the fertility sector. All members of the dedicated Fertility Consent team will join the combined company ensuring exceptional service and a continued local presence in the UK market.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EngagedMD, a leading platform for automating patient education and administration, announced today the acquisition of UK-based MD Consents, the parent company of Fertility Consent. This acquisition expands EngagedMD's global footprint and brings together shared expertise and resources to deliver an enhanced offering to the fertility sector. All members of the dedicated Fertility Consent team will join the combined company ensuring exceptional service and a continued local presence in the UK market.

By acquiring MD Consents, EngagedMD is set to broaden its reach in the UK and bolster its commitment to supporting patients and clinics through the fertility journey with robust, user-friendly technology. The synergies between the two companies will combine knowledge and technology to improve patient understanding and engagement, which is crucial for the emotionally and medically complex fertility treatment process.

"EngagedMD and Fertility Consent share a common vision – to improve patient experiences through informed decision-making. This acquisition is a significant step forward in realizing that vision on a broader scale," said Taylor Stein, Co-CEO of EngagedMD.

"We're excited about the value this union brings to our customers and the advancements we'll be able to bring to the fertility industry together," added Jeff Issner, EngagedMD's Co-CEO.

Fertility Consent is the leader in the UK market with its innovative solutions that simplify complex medical information and the consent process for patients and clinics alike. The combination of the two companies is a strong strategic fit, offering more comprehensive solutions to fertility clinics worldwide.

As EngagedMD and Fertility Consent align their operations, existing customers can look forward to an expanded range of services, better resources, and enhanced customer support.

"The combination of the EngagedMD and Fertility Consent platforms ensures our customers will continue to benefit from a robust consenting platform. We look forward to continuing to be responsive to our customers' challenges and delivering more innovative features and services," added Susan Diamond, Director at MD Consents.

The transaction was financed by MonCap, a Colorado-based investment firm actively focused on expanding access to care in the fertility space.

Field Fisher LLP and Polsinelli PC served as advisors to EngagedMD on this transaction.

KBS Corporate, the UK's leading business sales specialist, advised MD Consents throughout the duration of the transaction.

For more information about EngagedMD, visit www.engagedmd.com.

About EngagedMD

People perform best when they are empowered to do the work they love. The thing doctors and nurses love is taking care of people. EngagedMD automates patient education and admin, two time-intensive functions that get in the way of carers actually caring for people. Medical practices that use EngagedMD save up to 56 minutes of patient time per day. Which means more time for high-quality consults, more space to support patients, and more moments to breathe. The effect? Happier staff taking better care of more people.

About MD Consents

MD Consents is a UK-based company that specializes in providing online consents specifically for fertility clinics. The company recently received the 'Best e-Consent Solutions Provider, UK in the GHP Global Excellence Awards 2023. The Fertility Consent platform provides patients with consistent and engaging information about their individual treatment, which they can review in the comfort and safety of their own home before electronically completing and signing their consent forms. Fertility Consent reduces the time and resources spent by clinics on the consent process and provides documented evidence of the informed consent process.

