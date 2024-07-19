Engaging Arizona Students in Sports & Arts through WNBA All-Star Weekend

"Through the Play It Forward program, we aim to inspire a lifelong appreciation for the arts, equipping our youth with the creativity and confidence needed to thrive in all aspects of their lives," said Alan "AP" Powell, U.S. Army Desert Storm Veteran and HeroZona Foundation co-founder. Post this

The Play It Forward program underscores the importance of community involvement in arts education. The initiative aims to foster a lasting connection between students and the performing arts. Students taking part in the weekend's festivities will have the opportunity to engage with, feel motivated by and learn from community leaders, stakeholders and athletes.

"The arts are a vital component of education," said Rhoshawndra L. Carnes, Herozona Foundation board member. "Whether it's dance, music, theater, or visual arts, these disciplines offer youth a distinctive way to express themselves. Play It Forward allows various organizations to provide youth with the opportunity to see how the arts enrich our lives with joyfulness in various ways."

Past programs have included Two Trains Running, a Black History Month engagement to educate students about those who paved the way for civil rights. Another group of students were invited to the Phoenix Symphony to enjoy the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire concert production. The most recent Play It Forward event featured a Pinkfong Baby Shark mini show and a family resource fair designed to help prepare students for preschool and kindergarten.

"Introducing students to the arts at a young age is essential for fostering creativity and personal growth," said Alan "AP" Powell, U.S. Army Desert Storm Veteran, HeroZona Foundation co-founder, and Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65 member. "Exposure to the arts enhances critical thinking skills, boosts academic performance, and nurtures a well-rounded education. Through the Play It Forward program, we aim to inspire a lifelong appreciation for the arts, equipping our youth with the creativity and confidence needed to thrive in all aspects of their lives."

Studies show that students involved in the arts are four times more likely to be recognized for academic achievement and three times more likely to maintain steady attendance. Students who have arts-rich experiences also become more active, engaged citizens, voting, volunteering and participating in community at a higher rate than their peers.

"Play It Forward is an important partner with Sun Valley Academy, empowering our scholars to explore the inspirational arts and sports experiences within the Phoenix metroplex," said Dr. Tanae Morrison, CEO and founder of Sun Valley Academy. "Our scholars are able to deepen their own creativity and self-expression, helping them become exceptional learners and leaders in our classrooms and community."

"Engaging students in the arts is a powerful tool for their enrichment," said Jeffrey B. Guldner, president of Arizona Public Service. "The arts broaden perspectives, enhance emotional intelligence, and provide a creative outlet for self-expression. We are committed to offering our youth enriching experiences that cultivate a deeper understanding and appreciation of the arts, ultimately preparing them for a brighter future."

To learn more about Play It Forward and how to become a valued community partner, please visit herozona.org/programs/playitforward/.

About HeroZona Foundation

The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.

About Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65

The Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65 welcomes veterans from all branches of our Armed Forces. The post enables its members to continue serving God, Country and the Community. Their mission is to support the community of the South Phoenix area under their four pillars: veterans, defense, youth and Americanism. One hundred percent of the funds raised through their events are given back to the community to help give scholarships to students, and aid and assistance to veterans in need and their families. For more information, visit twilliamspost65.org.

Media Contact

Jennifer Howard, Evolve PR & Marketing, 1 4804381602, [email protected], https://evolveprandmarketing.com/

SOURCE HeroZona Foundation