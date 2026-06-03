Engel & Völkers Americas Announces Collaboration with Ring

"As two brands that greatly value community and safety, we're incredibly excited to collaborate with Ring," said Katelyn Castellano, Chief Marketing & Performance Officer, Engel & Völkers Americas. Post this

Members of the Engel & Völkers network will receive a discount on all Ring products, with no minimum purchase requirement. This can be used to leverage a multitude of business use cases, including:

Discounted Closing Gifts: Advisors can delight clients with high-value, long-lasting Ring products as closing gifts.

Listing Protection and Advisor Safety Systems: Ring products secure listings and provide an added layer of safety for affiliated advisors and visitors, protecting against theft, fire and flood. Listings can be equipped with temporary Ring alarms, lights, sirens, and panic buttons—even in locations without power or internet.

Marketing Assets and Lead Generation: With access to Ring's digital asset portal, Engel & Völkers affiliated real estate advisors can use Ring's recognizable brand and products as compelling lead-generation tools, attracting potential clients seeking safety-focused real estate solutions.

portal, Engel & Völkers affiliated real estate advisors can use Ring's recognizable brand and products as compelling lead-generation tools, attracting potential clients seeking safety-focused real estate solutions. Recruiting: Brokerage leadership can leverage this collaboration with Ring to attract top talent in their markets.

While home security systems play a significant role in crime prevention, they also offer other benefits to homeowners. SafeHome.org's 2025 Home Security Market Report found that the most common reason people use alarm systems is because there are children in the home. According to the most recent data from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), 22% of residential real estate member professionals feared for their personal safety or the safety of their personal information last year, and were most likely to feel unsafe during an open house. Furthermore, 48% reported showing vacant properties in areas with poor or no phone coverage, an issue Ring systems directly address given its offline functionality.

"Through our work with Ring, the Engel & Völkers network isn't just investing in products, they're enhancing the way they connect with clients and safeguard their business," added Castellano.

To learn more about Engel & Völkers, visit evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. The Engel & Völkers Network currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with approximately 6,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the global Network of over 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its network of advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.

Media Contact

Elliot Schimel, Mission Control Marketing, 1 5164481472, [email protected], https://www.missioncontrol.marketing/

Katelyn Castellano, Engel & Völkers Americas, 1 646-517-3105, [email protected], www.evrealestate.com

SOURCE Mission Control Marketing