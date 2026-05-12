Engel & Völkers Americas Announces Customized Media Campaigns and Investment Match for Listings

New offering is part of the brand's Creative Solutions Program, a suite of media, digital, and design services to amplify property exposure and brand presence for affiliated shops across North America.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engel & Völkers Americas today announced its new media planning and buying services, designed to help affiliated advisors increase visibility for listings and brand initiatives through targeted, high-impact media campaigns. Engel & Völkers advisors who invest at least $2,500 dollars in a media plan to promote their listings through this program will be eligible for matching support. Engel & Völkers Americas will provide a funding match of $2,500 for such investments, extending the reach and visibility of each campaign.

This service is part of the brand's Creative Solutions program, a full-service marketing offering designed to help its affiliated advisors and shops maximize visibility, elevate brand positioning, and drive meaningful awareness for their listings and developments. The program facilitates tailored campaigns that combine strategic media planning, high-impact creative, and seamless execution, all aligned with the distinct positioning of the Engel & Völkers brand.

"At Engel & Völkers, we are committed to providing our network with innovative tools and high-touch resources that help them stand out in an increasingly competitive market," said Katelyn Castellano, Chief Marketing and Performance Officer, Engel & Völkers Americas. "Creative Solutions reflects that commitment by offering a more elevated, cohesive approach to marketing that enhances how properties, developments and shops are presented across every channel."

Creative Solutions also includes a range of integrated services that support advisors and shops at every stage of their marketing efforts:

Shop Market Campaigns and Development Plans

For broader initiatives, Creative Solutions supports shop-level campaigns and new development projects with purpose-built marketing strategies designed to enhance awareness, reach relevant audiences, and position projects for strong exposure.

By bringing together strategy, creative, and media into one cohesive platform, the program enables brand-affiliated shops and their advisors to scale their presence, provides opportunities to connect with qualified audiences, and showcase properties in a manner that supports the needs of their businesses and clients.

Website Design

Custom-built websites for Engel & Völkers affiliated advisors and teams on the Lofty platform, as well as shop websites on evrealestate.com, allow a seamless and brand-aligned digital presence tailored to individual markets.

Print Design

Alongside customizable marketing templates and assets available through E&V Create, powered by Canva, Creative Solutions offers affiliated advisors access to designers for custom print advertising, billboards, collateral, and unique branding for vehicle wraps and product collaborations that reflect Engel & Völkers' global brand standards.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with approximately 6,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 16,600 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Provenzano, Mission Control Marketing, 1 585-748-2201, [email protected], https://www.missioncontrol.marketing/

Katelyn Castellano, Engel & Völkers Americas, 1 646-517-3105, [email protected], www.evrealestate.com

SOURCE Engel & Völkers