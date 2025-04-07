Engel & Völkers Celebrates Grand Opening of Hutchinson Island Shop

Our approach represents more than just buying or selling a property—it's about offering a world-class, personalized experience in a transparent and inviting environment. Post this

"Hutchinson Island is a hidden gem with some of Florida's most pristine beachfront and riverfront properties," said Higgins. "We are thrilled to officially open our doors and celebrate with the community. This shop represents our commitment to providing world-class service in one of the state's most desirable coastal markets. We look forward to serving buyers and sellers who appreciate the unparalleled lifestyle that Hutchinson Island offers."

At the heart of Engel & Völkers' approach is its iconic shop concept—a distinctive departure from traditional real estate offices. From its inception, founder Christian Völkers envisioned a model where people don't work to find a home; rather, they enjoy a true shopping experience in a pronounced retail location. Engel & Völkers' signature shops are designed to provide a welcoming, boutique-like environment that fosters transparency, a high level of bespoke service, and an elevated client experience.

"We don't view ourselves as a typical real estate office," said Robert Higgins, Vice President of Operations at Engel & Völkers Hutchinson Island. "The Engel & Völkers shop is one of the most powerful marketing tools in our brand's portfolio. It unites our global network and creates a space where we can engage with clients in a meaningful and direct way. Our approach represents more than just buying or selling a property—it's about offering a world-class, personalized experience in a transparent and inviting environment."

Strategically located to cater to the region's high-end real estate market, Engel & Völkers Hutchinson Island specializes in luxury oceanfront condominiums and waterfront estates. With evolving legislation and insurance requirements impacting coastal properties, the shop's experienced advisors offer specialized knowledge to guide clients through the complexities of the market.

"Claire and Bob have truly set the bar high with the opening of Engel & Völkers Hutchinson Island," said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida. "Their dedication to hosting such a wonderful event and their commitment to providing unparalleled service are reflected in this beautiful new location. We are excited to continue supporting them as they grow in this region and look forward to seeing their expansion into other neighboring markets as they build on their success."

The shop plans to build a team of 10 to 15 seasoned advisors within its first year, focusing on high-end condominiums and single-family homes. With luxury real estate in Hutchinson Island remaining more accessible than South Florida's ultra-luxury markets, the region is expected to attract increased interest from affluent buyers and investors.

About Engel & Völkers:

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with over 6,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 16,600 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs, and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers Florida:

Engel & Völkers Florida, as the Master License Partner of the esteemed luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers in Florida, stands as a beacon of excellence in the state's real estate landscape. The company is renowned for its multifaceted marketing approach, seamlessly blending traditional and modern methods, offering training programs tailored for seasoned real estate professionals seeking to enhance their existing businesses, and for fostering a collaborative global network. Engel & Völkers Florida's unique business model propels its franchisees to the forefront of the premium market, enabling them to seize market share and fortify their bottom line. With a robust presence spanning over 50 markets, including iconic destinations, coastal retreats, thriving metropolises, and quaint towns, Engel & Völkers Florida represents a network of franchise locations strategically positioned to cater to the discerning needs of luxury clientele across the Sunshine State. Continuing its strategic growth initiatives, Engel & Völkers Florida is committed to further strengthening and expanding its footprint in key premium real estate markets statewide. For those interested in learning more about the Engel & Völkers brand or exploring opportunities to join its esteemed global network, renowned for its hallmark attributes of competence, exclusivity, and passion, inquiries are welcomed at our corporate office located at 633 Tamiami Trl N, Suite 201, Naples, FL 34102 USA. Alternatively, you can reach us by phone at +1 239-348-9000. For comprehensive information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://www.joinevflorida.com.

