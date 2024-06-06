Engel & Völkers Continues Franchise Expansion in Florida Panhandle with New Location in Pensacola

"By affiliating with Engel & Völkers, we gain access to their world-renowned luxury brand, global network of advisors, and innovative technology, empowering us to deliver tailored client experiences and reach affluent buyers and sellers worldwide." Post this

Harrington brings nearly two decades of industry experience to Engel & Völkers, specializing in waterfront homes, new construction, investment properties and REO. Before transitioning to real estate, she honed her sales skills at Alpine Log Homes and Log Homes Canada and served as a Federal Crop Insurance Adjuster for Diversified Crop Insurance Services. Originally from the Midwest, she attended Iowa State University on a track scholarship, and later earned an Accounting degree at the University of Kansas.

"As an entrepreneur with over twenty-three years of business experience, I've worn many hats," said Johnson. "These ventures have provided invaluable insights into business management and the nuances of the Pensacola real estate market. My aim is to leverage this diverse background to establish Engel & Völkers Pensacola as a premier luxury brand. We're committed to attracting top agents who share our vision of success, fostering a vibrant and collaborative work environment."

Johnson brings over two decades of entrepreneurial experience to Engel & Völkers, having served as CEO/Owner of Old Seville Waste Experts and Senior Mortgage Loan Officer at Rapid Rate Mortgage and DayOne Mortgage Group. He is also a graduate of the University of West Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science.

"Engel & Völkers' expansion into Pensacola marks an exciting milestone for our network," said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida. "Stephanie and Nick's dedication to excellence and their commitment to the Pensacola community perfectly align with our mission to deliver exceptional luxury real estate services. Drawing from our proven success in other Panhandle areas such as Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches and Engel & Völkers Destin, we've witnessed the transformation of this region into a sought-after luxury destination. What was once a hidden gem known only to those in the south has now emerged as a renowned coastal haven. Stephanie and Nick's vision and expertise will undoubtedly elevate the real estate experience for clients in this vibrant coastal market. We're thrilled to welcome them to the Engel & Völkers family and look forward to supporting their success as they redefine luxury real estate in Pensacola."

Press contact:

Kaitlin Weigelt, Marketing and Brand Manager

Email: Kaitlin.Weigelt(at)evrealestate.com

Tel: (239) 348-9000

About Engel & Völkers:

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with over 6,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 16,600 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs, and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.

Media Contact

Kaitlin Weigelt, Engel & Völkers Florida, 1 2393489000, [email protected], Engel & Völkers Florida

SOURCE Engel & Völkers Florida