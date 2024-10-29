Engel & Völkers Continues Franchise Expansion in Florida with New Hutchinson Island Location

Engel & Völkers Florida expands luxury real estate services to Hutchinson Island with franchisee Claire Higgins

NAPLES, Italy, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engel & Völkers Florida today announced the expansion of its luxury real estate services to Hutchinson Island, marking the company's fourth location in the Treasure Coast region. License Partner Claire Higgins, who also owns Engel & Völkers Vero Beach, leads this regional growth initiative. The new brokerage will be located at 4007 North Highway A1A in Fort Pierce and will feature the brand's iconic shop concept. A grand opening event will be announced once the location is ready. Meanwhile, Higgins and her team are actively recruiting top-producing local agents to join the new brokerage.

"I am thrilled to bring the world-class services of Engel & Völkers to the picturesque shores of Hutchinson Island," said Higgins. "Our team is dedicated to creating a stunning Engel & Völkers shop that will serve as a beacon of sophistication in this thriving community. We look forward to showcasing the unique charm and beauty of Hutchinson Island while connecting clients with their dream properties. Our search for prime real estate is underway, and we are actively seeking top-tier local agents to join us on this exciting journey. Together, we will redefine the luxury real estate landscape on Hutchinson Island."

Higgins brings a wealth of experience to the venture, with a seasoned background in sales, marketing, and team development. Her impressive career includes a pivotal role in establishing the foremost product distribution in the Western Hemisphere and leading 200 sales agents at the Estée Lauder Companies. Transitioning to real estate in 2016, she quickly achieved multi-million-dollar producer status as a luxury sales associate at Keller Williams, earning top sales awards and serving on the Agent Leadership Council. Beyond business, Higgins and her husband, Robert, are active contributors to the responsible growth of Indian River and St. Lucie Counties.

"We are thrilled to add Hutchinson Island to our portfolio of shops," said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida. "Claire, as an exemplary License Partner, has demonstrated unparalleled dedication and strategic vision in her role. Her commitment to upholding our brand's standards of excellence aligns seamlessly with our mission to redefine luxury living. The early success of Engel & Völkers Vero Beach is a testament to her leadership and the strength of our partnership. As we continue to work closely with Claire, we eagerly anticipate the growth and impact of our brand in Hutchinson Island. Her passion for real estate and community development perfectly embodies the values we hold dear at Engel & Völkers. We look forward to supporting Claire in this exciting journey as we collectively elevate the luxury real estate landscape in Hutchinson Island."

Under Higgins' ownership, Engel & Völkers Vero Beach has already achieved remarkable success with a roster of 29 full-time real estate professionals representing over $60.7 million in sales since opening in 2022.

Press contact:

Kaitlin Weigelt, Marketing and Brand Manager

Email: Kaitlin.Weigelt(at)evrealestate.com

Tel: (239) 348-9000

About Engel & Völkers:

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with over 6,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 16,600 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs, and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.

Media Contact

Kaitlin Weigelt, Engel & Völkers MLP Florida, 1 2393489000, [email protected], florida.evrealestate.com

SOURCE Engel & Völkers MLP Florida