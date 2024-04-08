Engel & Völkers Continues Franchise Expansion in Florida with New Location in Trinity

"This strategic partnership is poised to reinforce our business model and contribute to the creation of a sophisticated, high-end environment for both our colleagues and clients. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on our collective success moving forward." Post this

Joining forces with the seasoned duo is Nicole Musgrave, who assumes the crucial role of Managing Broker, further fortifying the leadership team. Engel & Völkers Trinity, under this visionary trio, is poised to cater to the discerning clientele of Keystone, Lake Fern, New Port Richey East and Holiday, Odessa, Seven Springs, Starkey Ranch, and Trinity. This expansion signifies not only a geographical reach but also a commitment to delivering unparalleled real estate services in a region marked by sophistication and affluence.

"In an area with several competing brokerages, none possess the global recognition for professionalism and luxury synonymous with Engel & Völkers," said Musgrave. "What draws me to this partnership is the emphasis on global collaboration and the overall spirit of collaboration fostered by the brand. Engel & Völkers is renowned for its commitment to professionalism and high standards in real estate. It is with great enthusiasm that I introduce this established luxury brand to the Tampa Bay area, anticipating the positive impact it will have on the local real estate landscape."

Phanco, a seasoned entrepreneur, founded and led PlusFunding.com, a highly profitable mortgage company in Carlsbad, California, eventually acquired by a public company in 2005. With a degree in Political Science from the University of California at Berkeley, he combines his academic background with discipline and leadership skills honed as a collegiate and professional athlete. Currently, as a Founding Partner, CEO, and Broker at CTV Capital and DNDB Capital, he continues to demonstrate his expertise in the real estate industry.

"We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Tom and CJ as franchise owners," said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida. "Their unwavering commitment to professionalism and excellence seamlessly aligns with our global standards. As we broaden our footprint in the dynamic markets of Trinity and the greater Tampa Bay area, we have full confidence that their wealth of experience and dedication to delivering unparalleled service will play a pivotal role in the ongoing success and expansion of Engel & Völkers. We eagerly anticipate a collaborative and prosperous long-term relationship with them."

Musgrave is a sixth-generation Floridian. She earned a degree in chemistry from University of North Georgia and worked as a chemist at Johnson & Johnson before transitioning to sales. After a brief stint in automobile sales at Ford, she discovered her true passion in real estate. Since obtaining her sales license in 2015 and later becoming a broker in 2017, she combines her science background with a genuine commitment to providing top-notch service. She is also a published author of the book 'A Greater Tampa Bay: Building the Fastest Growing City in America.'

