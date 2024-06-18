Engel & Völkers Continues Franchise Expansion with New Pompano Beach Location

"Opening my third location, in Pompano Beach, will strengthen our brand's credibility, increase market share, and establish a larger footprint in southeast Florida." Post this

Gonneville brings 15 years of sales and management expertise to the Engel & Völkers Pompano Beach leadership team. Prior to this role, she served as a commercial and residential real estate broker at Engel & Völkers Montréal. Her extensive luxury experience extends beyond real estate, having worked with renowned brands such as LVMH (Louis Vuitton - Moët Hennessy). With a Bachelor's degree in Communications from the University of Montréal, she has cultivated her global perspective through travel and work, gaining a unique flair for business, a deep knowledge of architecture and design, and a valuable global network. She is committed to excellence and professionalism and is a member of the Quebec Real Estate Brokerage Self-Regulatory Organization (OACIQ) and the Quebec Real Estate Board (APCIQ). With her and Garcia's fluency in English, French and Spanish, their combined trilingual proficiency positions Engel & Völkers Pompano Beach advantageously in the multicultural region of southeast Florida.

"Joining Engel & Völkers Pompano Beach presents an exciting opportunity to combine my extensive global experience in luxury brands, real estate, and management," said Gonneville. "I am passionate about bringing a sophisticated and international perspective to the Pompano Beach market. Together, we aim to redefine the luxury real estate experience, drawing on our collective expertise to offer unparalleled service and insights to our clients. I am thrilled to be part of this dynamic team and look forward to contributing to the success of Engel & Völkers in this vibrant community."

Pompano Beach, hailed as "South Florida's next frontier for high-end residential," has experienced remarkable growth, with home values surging by 27% in the past year. The area's appeal lies in its vibrant, multidimensional atmosphere, complemented by a three-mile stretch of pristine shoreline. As demand for residential properties rises, Garcia and Gonneville aim to position Engel & Völkers at the forefront of the red-hot Pompano market.

"I chose Pompano Beach for my third location due to the influx of investments," Garcia explained. "With 17 new projects on the horizon such as Salato Residences, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, and Waldorf Astoria Residences—including two that have already sold out at over $1,000 per square foot, Engel & Völkers is poised to lead in premium price points."

Since opening in 2018, Garcia's first brokerage, Engel & Völkers Fort Lauderdale, has achieved remarkable success, representing over 400 transactions with a total sales volume nearing $400 million. Local market data shows the average sales price is $986,000, a 12 percent increase year-over-year. Impressively, Engel & Völkers Fort Lauderdale boasts an average sales price of $1,438,348, which is 46 percent higher than the local market average.

"Frank has been one of our most entrepreneurial owners since joining the brand," said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida. "Following his success in Fort Lauderdale, we are thrilled to see him channel that same vigor and expertise into launching a new Engel & Völkers shop in the prestigious Pompano Beach community. We are equally excited about his new partnership with Marie from Engel & Völkers Montréal in Canada for this new venture. Together, their complementary skills and shared vision promise to bring a fresh and dynamic approach to the luxury real estate market in Pompano Beach."

In addition to operating the two franchised brokerages, Garcia and his wife, Niliana Nassar-Garcia lead Garcia Signature Properties "GSP" Group, a 13 member team specializing in new construction projects. Prior to entering the real estate industry, he owned 27 nightclubs and bars over the course of 30 years.

