Engel & Völkers Continues Franchise Expansion with Two New Shops in Southeast Florida

Nault and his Broker Associate, Vanessa Gomez, bring over three decades of combined industry experience to their latest business venture at Engel & Völkers. In addition to owning Edgewater One Real Estate, Nault has worked as Executive Vice President of Sales & Leasing for Heafey Group, one of Canada's largest real estate investment and development firms with a portfolio of assets valued at more than $1-billion; here he was involved in the implementation of strategic real estate acquisition, development, sale, and related activities, both in Quebec and Florida. Gomez will continue to lead and expand the team from Edgewater One Real Estate that has joined them at Engel & Võlkers Miami, as Director of Luxury Sales and New Developments.

"Engel & Völkers excels in the State of Florida and we are thrilled to have Edgewater One Real Estate convert to our global brand," said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida. "As we continue to expand our presence in Florida, it was critical to find a partner in Miami that embraced our brand and immediately added credibility to us in the local market; Daniel and his team, with their development history, meet all of those criteria."

Miami is globally recognized as one of the most vibrant and cosmopolitan cities, attracting investors and second homebuyers from around the world. Nault is confident his new franchise partnership with Engel & Völkers will enable his brokerage to tap into key feeder markets such as New York, Chicago, New Jersey, Canada, France, and Colombia. Leveraging Engel & Völkers' extensive presence and recognition worldwide, he aims to expand his reach and attract international buyers seeking investment opportunities in the thriving Miami real estate market.

"Although Edgewater One Real Estate had established a strong local presence, we faced challenges competing with larger brands in terms of recognition and access to additional tools and support," said Gomez. "By joining Engel & Völkers, we gain access to a broader network and support system that will help us overcome these obstacles and provide enhanced services to our clients."

The real estate market in Miami is experiencing continued growth and presents lucrative opportunities. With its global appeal, strong economy, and desirable climate, Miami attracts domestic and international buyers seeking luxury properties. Sought-after neighborhoods like Miami Beach and Brickell remain in high demand while emerging areas like Downtown and Edgewater offer new investment prospects. An unprecedented influx of domestic buyers and corporations looking to establish their home and business base in Miami continue to drive market momentum. Engel & Völkers' expansion in Miami ensures clients receive expert guidance in navigating this thriving real estate market.

About Engel & Völkers:

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with over 6,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 16,600 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs, and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers Florida:

Engel & Völkers Florida is the Master License Partner of the global luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers in the state of Florida. Recognized for uniquely recruiting, training, and equipping some of the top professionals in the real estate industry, Engel & Völkers Florida's exclusive business model positions its franchisees at the top of the premium market to gain market share and support their bottom line. The company represents franchise locations in 48 markets: 30A Beaches, Amelia Island, Belleair, Boca Raton, Bonita-Estero, Cape Coral, Clermont, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers Central, Fort Myers Downtown, Gainesville, Islamorada, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Jupiter, Lakewood Ranch, Madeira Beach, Marco Island, Melbourne Beachside, Melbourne Central, Melbourne Downtown, Miami, Miami Coconut Grove, Neptune Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Ocala, Olde Naples, Orlando Dr. Philips, Palm Coast, Pompano Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Punta Gorda, San Marco, Sarasota, South Beach, South Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Pete, St. Pete Beach, Stuart, Tallahassee, Tampa Downtown, Venice Downtown, Vero Beach, and Wellington.

Engel & Völkers Florida continues to strategically strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state of Florida. For more information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://www.florida.evrealestate.com.

