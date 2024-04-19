"We are honored to contribute to the Special Olympics, an organization dedicated to promoting the inclusion and empowerment of individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports," said Roxann Taylor, License Partner and Owner of Engel & Völkers Dallas Fort Worth. Post this

DALLAS, April 19, 2024 Engel & Völkers Dallas Fort Worth Presents $20,824 to Special Olympics from proceeds of the Southlake Holiday Home Tour and the Engel & Völkers Dallas Park Cities Shop Grand Opening

Engel & Völkers Dallas Fort Worth, a global luxury real estate brand, is proud to announce its contribution $20,824 to Special Olympics of Texas from proceeds raised during its Holiday Home Tour and the grand opening of its Engel & Völkers Dallas Park Cities shop. The funds raised exemplifies Engel & Völkers Dallas Fort Worth's commitment to supporting the local community and championing inclusivity through sports.

Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers has established itself as a leader in luxury real estate worldwide. Drawing on its rich European heritage, the brand brings a fresh perspective to luxury real estate in the Americas, prioritizing a personalized client experience throughout the home buying or selling journey. With approximately 280 shop locations and over 6,300 real estate advisors across the Americas, Engel & Völkers boasts a global network of over 16,000 real estate professionals in 32 countries.

"We are honored to contribute to the Special Olympics, an organization dedicated to promoting the inclusion and empowerment of individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports," said Roxann Taylor, License Partner and Owner of Engel & Völkers Dallas Fort Worth. "As a brand deeply rooted in community engagement, we are proud to support initiatives that make a meaningful difference in the lives of others."

The donation reflects Engel & Völkers' core values of exceptional service and community support. The funds raised from the Holiday Home Tour and the Dallas Park Cities Grand Opening will directly benefit the Special Olympics, providing essential resources to athletes and supporting the organization's mission of fostering inclusion, acceptance, and respect for all.

Engel & Völkers Dallas Fort Worth remains committed to delivering unparalleled luxury real estate services while actively giving back to the communities it serves. The brand's dedication to excellence, integrity, and philanthropy underscores its position as a leader in the global real estate industry.

For more information about Engel & Völkers Dallas Fort Worth and its commitment to community involvement, please visit dfw.evrealestate.com

