Engel & Völkers Establishes Presence in Mérida, Yucatán

"Mérida represents a natural next step for Engel & Völkers' growing presence across Latin America," said Stuart Siegel, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. "Roger and David bring exceptional leadership, integrity, and expertise to this affiliation." Post this

Roger has more than 30 years of experience in real estate investment and development throughout southern Mexico and the Yucatán Peninsula. A former president of the Asociación de Profesionales Inmobiliarios de México (AMPI), he has been an influential leader in advancing professional standards within the industry. Boyle, who has lived in Yucatán since 1996, has spent nearly two decades representing buyers and sellers in Mérida's high-end real estate market. Having worked with clients from more than 20 countries and across Mexico, he is widely recognized for his ability to showcase the region's architecture, culture, and lifestyle to discerning buyers.

Mérida's real estate market is defined by its cultural richness, historic charm, and exceptional quality of life. The city blends colonial architecture with modern infrastructure and is celebrated for its thriving culinary scene and vibrant arts community. Its location near natural wonders such as cenotes, freshwater pools unique to the Yucatán Peninsula, along with access to golf, water sports, and nearby archaeological sites including Chichén Itzá and Uxmal, enhances its appeal as both a residential and investment destination. Recognized as one of the safest cities in Mexico, Mérida continues to attract buyers from across the country and around the world seeking authenticity, comfort, and a refined way of life on the Yucatán Peninsula.

The Engel & Völkers Yucatán shop will be located in Plaza Comercial Paseo 60 in downtown Mérida — an area known for its historic charm, cultural energy, and growing tourism. The shop will serve clients throughout the Yucatán state, including Mérida and its surrounding communities, where interest from both national and international buyers continues to rise.

"Affiliating with Engel & Völkers comes at the perfect time," said Boyle. "Mexico's real estate industry is becoming increasingly organized, and aligning with a proven global brand allows us to bring elevated standards, professionalism, and international exposure to our clients. Mérida continues to grow as a desirable destination, and we are excited to represent its unique lifestyle and opportunities through the Engel & Völkers network."

"Engel & Völkers' global platform connects Yucatán with buyers and sellers worldwide," added Roger. "Our shared goal is to provide an elevated real estate experience built on integrity, expertise, and genuine connection."

For more information, visit yucatan.evrealestate.com.

