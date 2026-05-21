Engel & Völkers Expands Luxury Real Estate Presence to Maui

"Maui represents an exceptional opportunity for the Engel & Völkers brand to further strengthen its presence in a globally recognized luxury market," said Stuart Siegel, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. Post this

Dawn Maddux is a top-producing broker with a distinguished career in luxury real estate, specializing in residential, land, and ranch properties. She has grown her business under the Engel & Völkers brand to include 12 real estate shops with more than 150 real estate advisors across Montana, Idaho, Washington, and Hawaii, and has built a reputation for excellence and strategic growth through her marketing expertise and consistent national recognition. Katie Moriarty, general manager of Engel & Völkers Western Frontier and Engel & Völkers Maui, has worked alongside Maddux for more than 19 years and has played a key role in expanding the business from a single location in Missoula, Montana, to a multi-state network of shops, driving operational success and sustained growth. Reggie Audant, broker in charge, is a respected leader in the Maui real estate community with 26 years of experience, bringing deep local insight and a strong commitment to serving clients through his active involvement in both the community and the Maui Board of REALTORS®.

Maui's real estate market is driven by its global appeal, natural beauty, and lifestyle. Known as a "paradise destination," it attracts buyers who form lasting connections and choose to invest. Buyers are often entrepreneurs, executives, and investors with remote flexibility, along with second-home owners who become full-time residents. The island's unique lifestyle, from Haleakalā's summit to tropical rainforests and world-renowned beaches, continues to fuel demand from both domestic and international buyers.

The Engel & Völkers Maui shop services clients across the entire island and caters to a diverse client base, with buyers primarily coming from Hawaii and the U.S. mainland, including California, Washington, Texas, and Colorado, as well as international markets such as Japan, Australia, Canada, and Europe.

"Now is the ideal time to bring Engel & Völkers to Maui," said Maddux. "Today's buyers and sellers are highly sophisticated and expect a seamless, elevated experience. Our affiliation with the Engel & Völkers brand allows us to combine deep local expertise with a powerful global network, especially in key feeder markets, connecting Maui to qualified buyers around the world while remaining rooted in the community."

For more information, visit maui.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. The Engel & Völkers Network currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with approximately 6,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the global network of over 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its network of advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Provenzano, Mission Control Marketing, 1 585-748-2201, [email protected], https://www.missioncontrol.marketing/

Katelyn Castellano, Engel & Völkers Americas, 1 646-517-3105, [email protected], www.evrealestate.com

SOURCE Mission Control Marketing