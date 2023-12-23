Engel & Völkers Expands Texas Presence With New Shop in Dallas Park Cities

Engel & Völkers today announced its newest real estate shop location in the prime Dallas Park Cities market, strengthening its existing presence in Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. The new location is owned and operated by license partner Roxann Taylor 817-312-7100 and is the 5th shop she has opened in the Metroplex within the Engel & Völkers network. Engel & Völkers Dallas Park Cities will serve the markets of Highland Park, University Park, Preston Hollow and Dallas Surrounding.
DALLAS, Dec. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engel & Völkers today announced its newest real estate shop location in the prime Dallas Park Cities market, strengthening its existing presence in Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. The new location is owned and operated by license partner Roxann Taylor 817-312-7100 and is the 5th shop she has opened in the Metroplex within the Engel & Völkers network. Engel & Völkers Dallas Park Cities will serve the markets of Highland Park, University Park, Preston Hollow and Dallas Surrounding.
"When I began my journey with Engel & Völkers, I was thrilled about the opportunity to introduce the network's global offerings to my local marketplace," said Roxann Taylor. "Joining Engel & Völkers has allowed my business to grow, and my newest shop location in Dallas Park Cities will continue to allow us to deliver the most tailored client experiences and global access to our community to service our clients needs as to commercial, residential and yachting needs globally."
Engel & Völkers continues to strengthen its global presence as well as real estate markets across North America, Central America and the Caribbean besides the global presence in 36 countries. For more information, visit dfw.evrealestate.com
About Engel & Völkers
Like every client and every real estate advisor, we too have a unique story. It's one steeped in iconic heritage that drives our resolve to change the way consumers experience the properties, neighborhoods and the overall process of buying and selling a home or purchasing or selling a yacht, or participating in a commercial transaction, a buy sale or lease.
The world of Engel & Völkers was created and continues to grow around the mission to possess the highest levels of competency and client service. Through unrivaled brand consistency, sophisticated systems and innovations, we've done what no other European luxury real estate franchise has been able to do—successfully establish itself in the Americas.
Roxann Taylor, Engel & Volkers Dallas Park Cities, 1 817-312-7100
