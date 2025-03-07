Engel & Völkers Facilitates $49 Million Sale of Oceanfront Estate in Manalapan

"Even with price adjustments, this sale underscores the enduring strength of South Florida's luxury real estate market." Post this

McGlennon previously worked with the buyers on a separate 2020 transaction. The estate, which sold for $48.37 million in January 2023, spans 1.85 acres and boasts more than 200 feet of oceanfront as well as a separate lakefront parcel. The 20,712-square-foot main residence features six bedrooms, a guesthouse, two swimming pools, and a private dock on the Intracoastal Waterway.

"Catherine McGlennon's expertise and commitment were instrumental in securing this extraordinary estate for her clients," said Lenny Felberbaum, License Partner of Engel & Völkers Delray Beach. "This sale reflects the high demand for luxury properties in South Florida, and we are thrilled to have played a role in facilitating this transaction."

The estate includes premium features such as a smart-home automation system, impact-resistant windows, a whole-house generator, and a 50-foot dock. It was fully furnished, with coastal-inspired interiors designed by Marc-Michaels Interior Design.

"This sale reaffirms that the Palm Beach area remains one of the world's most desirable luxury real estate markets," said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida. "Engel & Völkers is proud to facilitate these exceptional transactions and support clients investing in iconic properties that contribute to the vibrancy of the local market."

