Engel & Völkers Florida Announces New Ownership for Naples Area Franchise

Stultz, currently the owner of Engel & Völkers Suncoast, a group that includes Engel & Völkers Sarasota, Engel & Völkers Lakewood Ranch, and Engel & Völkers Venice Downtown, will now expand her operations to include the Naples, Bonita Springs and Estero areas. Stultz is also committed to opening at least two more locations in the greater Naples area over the next two years, ensuring continuity of service and further growth in the region.

"I am honored to take on the responsibility of developing this franchise into a luxury real estate market leader," said Stultz. "Our goal is to continue providing the highest level of service to our clients and to further integrate into these wonderful communities. I look forward to expanding our presence and meeting the real estate needs of more residents in the Collier and Lee County area. I am committed to regional expansion, now overseeing operations across a four-county area. This is an exciting opportunity to scale our business and ensure that Engel & Völkers continues to set the standard for luxury real estate services in Southwest Florida."

Stultz's seasoned leadership team, skilled in business development, marketing, talent attraction, and transaction management, will support the new venture. In the interim, operations will be based out of Suite 201 at 633 Tamiami Trail North in Naples, until four new retail spaces are secured for the brokerage to open locations in alignment with the brand's iconic shop concept. They are actively recruiting talented local real estate professionals looking to align themselves with a global industry leader and grow their businesses.

Stultz left Premier Sotheby's International Realty in 2021 to join forces with Engel & Völkers Florida to open her first real estate brokerage. Prior to that, she was affiliated with Michael Saunders & Company. With over two decades of real estate experience, she has utilized this knowledge and passion to become one of the fastest-growing Engel & Völkers franchisees in the state of Florida. Her professional career began in sales for a Fortune 500 company in Cincinnati. She has set her sights on surpassing an annual sales volume of $ 1.5 billion.

