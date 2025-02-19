Engel & Völkers Florida Closes 2024 with Record Year In Talent Attraction

"We continue to thrive by prioritizing quality over quantity—strategically hiring experienced agents from other brands that exceed $700 million in annual sales volume." Post this

Engel & Völkers Florida closed the year with $3.47 billion in total sales volume, marking a 10 percent increase from 2023. The company completed 4,414 transactions, an 8 percent jump from the previous year, with an average sales price of $773,135. Million dollar property sales surpassed $1.695 billion, with 757 transactions averaging $2.24 million. The ultra-luxury segment—homes priced over $10 million—saw record-breaking deals, including a $33 million sale represented by Stephan Hermida, advisor at Engel & Völkers Miami, and a $25 million sale represented by Alexandra Solimine, advisor at Engel & Völkers Wellington.

"Our success at Engel & Völkers Suncoast is a direct result of our commitment to quality, service, and the ability to attract the best talent in the industry," said Victoria Stutlz, License Partner of Engel & Völkers Suncoast. "By focusing on the needs of both our clients and our advisors, we've been able to cultivate an environment where everyone thrives. This past year's growth, including adding over $130 million in annual sales volume, is a testament to the strength of the Engel & Völkers brand and the exceptional professionals we're fortunate to have on our team. We're excited for what 2025 holds as we continue to expand and elevate the luxury real estate experience in Florida."

Engel & Völkers Florida's recruitment efforts resulted in significant production gains, with Engel & Völkers Suncoast alone adding over $130 million in annual sales volume. The company's top-performing franchises for talent attraction included First Coast, Pensacola, Tampa Downtown, Florida Keys, and New Smyrna Beach, reinforcing the brand's ability to draw top-tier professionals looking to grow their businesses in an evolving market.

The brand further solidified its market presence with new franchise signings in Hutchinson Island, Pensacola, Pompano Beach, Trinity, and Upper Tampa Bay. In addition, grand openings took place in Marathon, New Smyrna Beach, Ocala, and South Tampa. Openings slated for 2025 include Key West, Lakewood Ranch, Melbourne Downtown, Miami Beach, Naples, Pensacola, Pompano Beach, Tallahassee, Tampa Downtown, Trinity, and Upper Tampa Bay. The company also saw key ownership transitions in Islamorada and Naples.

