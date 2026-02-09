Engel & Völkers Grows Its Dallas Fort Worth Presence Through Lifestyle and Specialization

Global Luxury Real Estate Brand Continues Growth in Texas, Attracting Top Industry Talent

NEW YORK and DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engel & Völkers Dallas Fort Worth has announced the renewal of its commitment to the Engel & Völkers brand, solidifying its long-term plans to expand its presence across North Texas as part of the global network. Building on a foundation of excellence, the brokerage is strategically deepening its footprint across the region, expanding into new markets, and reinforcing its leadership in lifestyle real estate. With a focus on growth, specialization, and attracting a high standard of professionals, Engel & Völkers Dallas Fort Worth is poised for continued momentum.

The growth strategy across North Texas includes expanding service areas with the company's real estate shops positioned to serve the most sought-after communities such as University Park, Highland Park, Preston Hollow, Southlake, Westlake, Frisco, Plano, Fort Worth and surrounding areas, supported by a growing network of expert advisors.

"Our growth is guided by a commitment to lifestyle real estate," said Roxann Taylor, license partner, Engel & Völkers Dallas Forth Worth. "Whether it's an equestrian estate, a lakefront retreat, or a high-performance ranch property, we provide clients with expertise that reflects how they truly live."

The company continues to grow multiple specializations, including land and ranch, led by Gaye Barrett; commercial division led by Deander Goins; development services led by Trey Bruning, and professional athletes advisory, led by Darius Jackson — a former NFL running back who brings firsthand experience to supporting the unique needs of relocating athletes. Additional specialization in equestrian, ski, golf and waterfront properties further support the brand's focus on lifestyle-driven service.

This lifestyle-led approach allows Engel & Völkers Dallas Fort Worth to deliver highly tailored client experiences while attracting advisors with distinct expertise and shared values.

"We're not just growing — we're refining," said Roxann. "Clients come to us because they need a trusted advisor who specializes in their lifestyle. That's the difference we're bringing to the market, and it's why we continue to attract top professionals across Texas."

As part of Engel & Völkers' global network spanning more than 30 countries, the Dallas Fort Worth team is backed by a powerful global referral system — offering expanded opportunity and reach for both clients and advisors.

"Our priority is attracting the right people — those who share our standards, our values, and our drive to deliver service and results at the highest level," added Dan Nicoloff, director of operations, Engel & Völkers Dallas Fort Worth. "With property expertise and operational excellence, we're strengthening our presence and advancing the Engel & Völkers mission across North Texas."

As Engel & Völkers Dallas Fort Worth continues to evolve and expand, the brokerage remains focused on building community, elevating industry standards, and supporting clients through every lifestyle milestone now and for years to come.

For more information, visit dallasfortworth.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. The Engel & Völkers Network currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with approximately 6,000 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the global network of over 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its network of advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Provenzano, Mission Control Marketing, 1 585-748-2201, [email protected], https://www.missioncontrol.marketing/

SOURCE Engel & Völkers