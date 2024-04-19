Engel & Völkers Inducts Real Estate Advisors Into Exclusive Private Office

Global real estate company awards designation to Two DFW Real Estate Advisors in its Americas Network
DALLAS, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engel & Völkers Dallas Fort Worth, announced that Brad Crouch and Amber Butcher, Real Estate Advisors within its Americas network, have been inducted into the brand's distinguished global Private Office network of 301 global real estate leaders out of over 16,000 advisors. The March induction was held In a private ceremony in Las Vegas Nevada at EVX, and performed by Engel & Völkers Global CEO Jawed Barna, Americas CEO Anthony Hitt and President Stuart Segal. Private Office advisors are an exclusive group of Engel & Völkers real estate professionals located throughout the world who display exemplary service and results, market leadership, client satisfaction and trusted character.
"Every individual who carries an Engel & Völkers business card carries the promise of providing an unsurpassed standard of service synonymous with our brand," said Anthony Hitt, CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. "However, we recognize that select properties and clientele require an even more specialized and nuanced level of expertise, especially when working with some of the most remarkable properties and notable clientele in the world. It's a testament to our strategic growth within the Americas that we continue to add leading advisors to this exclusive global network."
Private Office Advisors gain access to dedicated marketing assets and platforms, exclusive opportunities catering to the brand's global ultra-high net worth clients and are the preferred contacts in their respective markets for global referrals.
Roxann Taylor, License Partner of Engel & Volkers Dallas Fort Worth and Private Office Advisor, nominated both individuals for their exceptional customer service skills and outstanding track records. Both have consistently reached the Chairman's Circle Award Level over the past few years, demonstrating their dedication and excellence. Moreover, their contributions to their local communities, along with their impressive personal production records, has secured them top sales rankings in Westlake and Southlake, respectively, while serving others throughout the DFW metroplex.
To qualify for Private Office, advisors within the Engel & Völkers network must be nominated by their broker and Licensed Partner, meet baseline criteria for transaction volume and show consistency in their high year-over-year production numbers. To assess their market expertise and notable service quality as real estate professionals, clients are also asked to comment on their service experience. Lastly, nominees are submitted to a selection committee in the Americas that evaluates which candidates meet all requirements for final submission to the head of Private Office in Hamburg, Germany.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 314 shop locations with 6,497 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including residential and commercial real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.
