Engel & Völkers Inducts Real Estate Advisors Into Exclusive Private Office

Private Office Inducts new Members

Private Office Advisors gain access to dedicated marketing assets and platforms, exclusive opportunities catering to the brand's global ultra-high net worth clients and are the preferred contacts in their respective markets for global referrals.

Roxann Taylor, License Partner of Engel & Volkers Dallas Fort Worth and Private Office Advisor, nominated both individuals for their exceptional customer service skills and outstanding track records. Both have consistently reached the Chairman's Circle Award Level over the past few years, demonstrating their dedication and excellence. Moreover, their contributions to their local communities, along with their impressive personal production records, has secured them top sales rankings in Westlake and Southlake, respectively, while serving others throughout the DFW metroplex.

Private Office Inductees

Brad Crouch

Engel & Völkers Dallas Southlake

Amber Butcher

Engel & Völkers Dallas Southlake

To qualify for Private Office, advisors within the Engel & Völkers network must be nominated by their broker and Licensed Partner, meet baseline criteria for transaction volume and show consistency in their high year-over-year production numbers. To assess their market expertise and notable service quality as real estate professionals, clients are also asked to comment on their service experience. Lastly, nominees are submitted to a selection committee in the Americas that evaluates which candidates meet all requirements for final submission to the head of Private Office in Hamburg, Germany.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process for today's savvy homeowner. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 314 shop locations with 6,497 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 16,000 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including residential and commercial real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.

