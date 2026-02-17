Engel & Völkers Releases 2026 Home Design Trends Report

"In 2026, the expectations of the home extend beyond aesthetics," said Jennifer Adams, Engel & Völkers lifestyle and design expert. "Homeowners are making deliberate choices about how their homes support their health, emotional wellbeing, and realities of everyday life. Post this

What are the biggest home design trends of 2026?

Wellness. In 2026, wellness design features are no longer considered a luxury or an upgrade. Materials and design that support clean air, water, living and natural light are the new baseline for how homes are designed and lived in. Similarly, multi-use spaces in the home will increasingly incorporate fitness and recovery areas, red light therapy, cold plunges and saunas.





Spaces that reflect natural harmony and alignment. Design elements are moving away from strict stylistic rules and a uniform neutral aesthetic. Colors and materials will be chosen to promote emotional wellbeing and reflect natural surroundings.





Color palettes centered around warm earth, cool seaside, and garden green tones. Warm earth interiors prioritize comfort, ritual, and a sense of grounding. Cool seaside-inspired colorways reflect a desire for calm and clarity in a digital world, offering a restorative and airy interior. Garden greens bring the outside in, reflecting a growing desire to incorporate the grounding and healing effects of nature into everyday life.





Individuality. Personal expression will shape the design direction of modern homes. Collected pieces, heirlooms, and artisanally-crafted objects that give homes a personal and layered feel will replace bland decor and generic aesthetics.

What this means for the future of home design

Consumers are prioritizing their physical, emotional and mental wellbeing in their most sacred space: the home. This translates into calming, nature-inspired hues and materials as well as a desire for homes to feel like their owners in terms of decor and a unique design fingerprint. Home design is trending toward lived in, layered spaces that foster comfort, calm and holistic wellness.

