Engel & Völkers Reveals Lifestyle Priorities Are Shaping Global Investment and Migration Trends

The report draws on insights from 160 Private Office advisors worldwide and integrates wealth migration forecasts from Henley & Partners, the global leader in residence and citizenship planning, on seven key countries within the Private Office network attracting some of the highest net inflows of millionaires.

Elevated Lifestyle and Outdoor Living Take Priority Over Residence Size

The insights provided by the report clearly show how the world's most affluent are redefining what it means to live well: "Lifestyle Improvement" ranks as the highest motivation for cross-border home purchases by UNHWIs followed by "Downsizing" and "Security/Stability/Climate Resilience". "Interestingly, buyers of luxury real estate are increasingly willing to trade property size in order to achieve more lifestyle oriented goals", says Stuart Siegel, Global Head of Engel & Völkers Private Office. "This shift is accompanied by a very experience-driven mindset – prioritizing privacy, exclusive locations, as well as access to recreation and proximity to nature."

The strong appeal of outdoor experiences is also reflected in the most sought after property features: More than half of the global Private Office experts (55 percent) regard "Outdoor Living" as the most important feature when it comes to luxury real estate, followed by "Privacy & Safety" (15 percent) and "Culture & Experience" (8 percent).

International Buyer Enquiries: Italy Takes the Lead in Global Luxury Property Demand

According to the global Private Office advisors, Italy has shown the sharpest rise in international UHNWI enquiries over the last year, followed by France, the UAE, and Spain. Greece and Switzerland are also experiencing positive momentum while Canada and the United States show a slight decrease in demand. "Italy's 'la dolce vita' lifestyle resonates strongly with buyers seeking a slower, more community-oriented way of living," adds Stuart Siegel.

With regards to price trends, the report shows that in the global luxury segment (top 10 percent of property values) prices have overall remained stable or risen over the past year. However, the Private Office experts highlight a slightly more nuanced picture: Andorra, South Africa, and the UAE showed the strongest increases, while France, Canada, and Germany saw modest declines.

Outlook: Quality of Life Remains a Key Driver for Global Wealth Migration

The global experts at Engel & Völkers Private Office anticipate that lifestyle factors will continue to shape residency decisions of UHNWIs in the coming years.

"In a world of growing risks, uncertainties, and technology-driven change, the desire to live well ultimately drives decisions when purchasing a luxury property," explains Stuart Siegel.

"At Engel & Völkers – and especially within our Private Office – we will continue to serve the refined expectations and distinctive lifestyle ambitions of a truly discerning global clientele," concludes Jawed Barna.

The full report with detailed country insights, forecasts and wealth-migration data is available for download here: "Engel & Völkers Private Office Global Market Report 2026".

