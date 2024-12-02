Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate Announces Exclusive Representation of Larena in Los Cabos, México

Architects and developers Fernando and José Ogarrio of Ogarrio Arquitectos state, "This project represents an invitation to experience a harmonious lifestyle where design and nature coexist seamlessly." Post this

Choose from contemporary residences on the GARDEN or FIRST LEVEL, or select a PENTHOUSE complete with a stunning rooftop. Expansive and light-filled, these exceptional properties range from 2,924 sq.ft. to 5,288 sq.ft. of total living space. Each dwelling offers four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms with open floor plans, top-quality finishes, and a deluxe kitchen outfitted with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. Additional features include a laundry room, spacious terrace with outdoor grill, private plunge pool, a covered garage with storage space, plus an extra parking spot, and triple-glazing wind-resistant windows. For added luxury and comfort, penthouses include a rooftop with jacuzzi, barbecue and dining area. Residences are sold unfurnished, with an optional fully furnished package featuring stylish interiors and a curated selection of refined color palettes.

Elevating the Baja indoor-outdoor living experience, LARENA offers an array of modern amenities and services spread across two private areas. Homeowners will enjoy access to padel and pickleball courts, three swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a restaurant and store, sustainable landscaping, and expansive walking and biking paths that promote a pedestrian-friendly lifestyle. As part of a wealth of lifestyle offerings, residents also benefit from members-only access to the Campestre Golf Club and a 32,000 sq.ft. beach club. Located nearby are the region's best swimmable beaches, retail and convenience stores, the charming downtown area of San José del Cabo, and the Los Cabos International Airport, just 20 minutes away.

Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner, President & CEO of Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, commented "It is an honor to exclusively represent LARENA—a development that embodies the perfect blend of luxury and nature. For buyers seeking a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a private sanctuary in one of the most breathtaking locations in Los Cabos — this is the place to call home."

LARENA is now officially on the market with preconstruction pricing starting at $1.3M USD. Phase one site preparation is currently underway, with a fully furnished model residence set to open in January 2025. Full delivery of phase one is anticipated for December 2026. This exclusive purchasing opportunity is available for a limited time. The expert team at Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate is ready to introduce discerning buyers to this exciting new development. TOUR TODAY to experience the location site, views and dimensions. For more information, visit snellrealestate.com.

More than just a place, LARENA is a sanctuary—an unparalleled setting for connecting with loved ones amidst the awe-inspiring beauty of Los Cabos, Mexico. As a retreat for memories that will be cherished for generations, LARENA invites you to experience a lifestyle of exceptional luxury and tranquility.

