Engel & Völkers Welcomes Top Producing Team Zak Freedman and Nicole Truszkowski

With more than $1 billion in closed sales and 48 years of combined experience, Freedman and Truszkowski are widely recognized for precision, discretion, and white glove representation at the highest levels of the market. Their portfolio includes record-setting transactions across Carmel, Pebble Beach, and Big Sur, including the highest sale in Carmel's history at $40 million, completed off-market, as well as representation of landmark legacy properties such as the Betty White Estate, Bien Sur, Casa Luna, and the Dragon House.

"The Engel & Völkers brand provides the global reach and sophistication this market demands while preserving the autonomy required to serve clients at the highest level," said Freedman.

Truszkowski shared, "This affiliation allows us to elevate our service offering without compromising the values of trust, advocacy, and long-term stewardship that define our work."

Freedman and Truszkowski will deliver a refined luxury brokerage experience to the Monterey Peninsula, combining deep local expertise with Engel & Völkers' global referral network, elevated marketing capabilities, and boutique service model. Their addition enhances the brand's ability to serve sophisticated homebuyers and home sellers seeking discreet, globally connected representation in a highly supply-constrained market.

