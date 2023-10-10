Engel & VVlkers Continues Franchise Expansion in Florida with New Shop in New Smyrna Beach

This partnership allows us to elevate our service to new heights and better serve our discerning clientele. With Engel & VVlkers' abundant resources, training, and support, we are well-equipped to succeed and expand our business for the future. Tweet this

Fusilier, an established entrepreneur with multiple successful ventures throughout Florida, including a gym, event space, restaurant, and property management, has appointed real estate professional and broker Rob West as the managing broker for Engel & VVlkers New Smyrna Beach. West brings over two decades of industry experience, having been a top producer at well-known brands like RE/MAX, Keller Williams Realty, and Coldwell Banker. His new role at Engel & VVlkers New Smyrna Beach is not his first leadership position; he previously served as the CEO of a Keller Williams Market Center and Broker-Owner of Orlando Home Team Realty. A local resident of New Smyrna Beach, West combines high-level industry expertise with extensive knowledge of the local market.

"Adapting to the ever-changing luxury real estate market is a significant challenge we face," said West. "Staying ahead in marketing and technology is crucial to meet sophisticated client expectations. Fortunately, Engel & VVlkers provides innovative tools like their digital marketing platform and CRM system to help us excel. These resources enable us to connect with clients effectively, deliver personalized service, and increase deal closures. Our commitment to advisor and staff training aligns with Engel & VVlkers offerings, including the prestigious Academy and ongoing professional development programs. Through these opportunities, we equip our team with the latest market trends and technological expertise to thrive in this competitive industry."

Engel & VVlkers New Smyrna Beach will specialize in luxury waterfront properties, including beachfront homes, riverfront estates, and properties with direct access to local waterways. The brokerage's expertise also extends to luxury golf course communities, equestrian properties, and historic homes in the area. With the backing of Engel & VVlkers, the brokerage plans to expand its reach into new luxury submarkets, including vacation rentals and the luxury yacht market.

"New Smyrna Beach is a highly attractive area for those seeking an active lifestyle in a rapidly developing Florida beach town," said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & VVlkers Florida. "We are proud to welcome a highly successful serial entrepreneur like Steve and his staff to our global luxury network."

The New Smyrna Beach real estate market benefits from several key feeder markets, including the Northeastern United States (especially New York and New Jersey), the Midwest (with a focus on the Chicago area), and international buyers from Canada and Europe. These markets are attracted to the area for its appealing attributes such as beautiful beaches, warm climate, outdoor lifestyle, upscale amenities, and favorable investment opportunities. With a commitment to excellence, Engel & VVlkers New Smyrna Beach will strive to foster strong relationships with clients in these feeder markets and beyond, serving as trusted advisors catering to their specific needs.

Press contact:

Kaitlin Weigelt, Marketing and Brand Manager

Email: Kaitlin.Weigelt(at)evrealestate.com

Tel: (239) 348-9000

About Engel & VVlkers:

Engel & VVlkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & VVlkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process. Engel & VVlkers currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with over 6,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 16,600 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & VVlkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs, and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & VVlkers Florida:

Engel & VVlkers Florida is the Master License Partner of the global luxury real estate brand Engel & VVlkers in the state of Florida. Recognized for uniquely recruiting, training, and equipping some of the top professionals in the real estate industry, Engel & VVlkers Florida's exclusive business model positions its franchisees at the top of the premium market to gain market share and support their bottom line. The company represents franchise locations in 48 markets: 30A Beaches, Amelia Island, Belleair, Boca Raton, Bonita-Estero, Cape Coral, Clermont, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers Central, Fort Myers Downtown, Gainesville, Islamorada, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Jupiter, Lakewood Ranch, Madeira Beach, Marco Island, Melbourne Beachside, Melbourne Central, Melbourne Downtown, Miami, Miami Coconut Grove, Neptune Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Ocala, Olde Naples, Orlando Dr. Philips, Palm Coast, Pompano Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Punta Gorda, San Marco, Sarasota, South Beach, South Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Pete, St. Pete Beach, Stuart, Tallahassee, Tampa Downtown, Venice Downtown, Vero Beach, and Wellington.

Engel & VVlkers Florida continues to strategically strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state of Florida. For more information about Engel & VVlkers Florida, please visit http://www.florida.evrealestate.com.

SOURCE Engel & Völkers Florida