Engel & VVlkers First Coast Receives Prestigious Award for Remarkable Growth

I realized that real estate in Jacksonville hasn't changed in a very long time, and I wanted to create a company that could be held to a higher standard with top-level professionals who could provide a white-glove level of service to any price point. Tweet this

For more than 25 years, the Jacksonville Business Journal has annually recognized the fastest-growing companies along Florida's 'First Coast,' a historic coastal region in northeast Florida. The coveted 'Fast 50' list has consistently shone a spotlight on companies that have thrived during prosperous times, persevered during economic downturns, and served as beacons of innovation, hard work, and creativity. This year's distinguished list of honorees represents a spectrum of industries, including real estate, transportation, technology, and manufacturing. Together, the Fast 50 honorees have collectively experienced an astounding surge in revenue exceeding $2-billion over the past three years.

"What we've done to keep our company culture strong is to never waver from who we are and what we are," said Hasting. "When we recruit advisors in our market, we recruit culture first and production second. Unfortunately, the real estate industry has taken some heat over the last few years for not having the level of professionalism that it should. So at Engel & VVlkers, that's the most important piece, and holding yourself to a higher standard isn't just a slogan, it's part of the DNA of who our company is."

Hasting's remarkable journey, from seizing the opportunity to create a higher standard in real estate to successfully navigating market volatility and fostering a culture of collaboration, has played a pivotal role in Engel & VVlkers First Coast's phenomenal growth. This award not only reflects his dedication but also highlights the entire Engel & VVlkers network's ability to provide unwavering support and guidance from the corporate level, enabling our franchisees to achieve unparalleled success and set new standards in the industry.

"It is rewarding to see Corey being recognized as the top leader that he is, not just in real estate, but for the entire business community of Jacksonville," said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & VVlkers Florida. "Since joining our global franchise brand, Corey has consistently stood out from the competition and demonstrated his commitment to excellence, which sets a model performance standard for the rest of our network. We look forward to witnessing Engel & VVlkers First Coast's continued success and dedication to redefining the real estate industry's standards."

Hasting is the Owner and Managing Broker of six Engel & VVlkers shops in Amelia Island, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach and San Marco. Before joining forces with the global franchise brand, Hasting consistently ranked among the top residential real estate agents of northeast Florida and was awarded numerous accolades while previously with Keller Williams Realty. Since affiliating with Engel & VVlkers, he has recruited over 130 top-producing advisors who represented more than 1,000 transactions, totaling close to $700-million in sales volume this year alone. The company is up 24-percent in sales volume from this time last year, and they are on pace to surpass $1-billion.

About Engel & VVlkers:

Engel & VVlkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & VVlkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process. Engel & VVlkers currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with over 6,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 16,600 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & VVlkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs, and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & VVlkers Florida:

Engel & VVlkers Florida is the Master License Partner of the global luxury real estate brand Engel & VVlkers in the state of Florida. Recognized for uniquely recruiting, training, and equipping some of the top professionals in the real estate industry, Engel & VVlkers Florida's exclusive business model positions its franchisees at the top of the premium market to gain market share and support their bottom line. The company represents franchise locations in 48 markets: 30A Beaches, Amelia Island, Belleair, Boca Raton, Bonita-Estero, Cape Coral, Clermont, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers Central, Fort Myers Downtown, Gainesville, Islamorada, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Jupiter, Lakewood Ranch, Madeira Beach, Marco Island, Melbourne Beachside, Melbourne Central, Melbourne Downtown, Miami, Miami Coconut Grove, Neptune Beach, New Smyrna Beach, Ocala, Olde Naples, Orlando Dr. Philips, Palm Coast, Pompano Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Punta Gorda, San Marco, Sarasota, South Beach, South Fort Myers, South Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Pete, St. Pete Beach, Stuart, Tallahassee, Tampa Downtown, Venice Downtown, Vero Beach, and Wellington.

Engel & VVlkers Florida is continuing to strategically strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state of Florida. If you would like to know more about the Engel & VVlkers brand or how to join its global network—which is known for demonstrating competence, exclusivity, and passion, feel free to call our corporate office, located at 633 Tamiami Trl N, Suite 201, Naples, FL 34102 USA. Tel: +1 239-348-9000. For more information about Engel & VVlkers Florida, please visit http://www.florida.evrealestate.com

