enGen Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Technology Officer

enGen, a wholly owned healthtech subsidiary of Highmark Health focused on providing integrated end-to-end technology solutions to health plans and their provider partners, has named Maynd Jolly as its new Chief Financial Officer and Mike Stimpson as Chief Technology Officer.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- enGen, a wholly owned healthtech subsidiary of Highmark Health focused on providing integrated end-to-end technology solutions to health plans and their provider partners, has named Maynd Jolly as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective June 3, 2024, and Mike Stimpson as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective September 9, 2024.

Under the leadership of enGen's Enterprise Technology & Operations Officer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mick Malec, Mr. Jolly will be responsible for all enGen's financial and commercial initiatives.

Mr. Jolly has more than twenty years of global experience in financial operations, planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, business development and C-level engagements. Prior to joining enGen, he was the global head of finance for digital oncology and multi-disciplinary oncology partnerships at Varian (a Siemens Healthineers Co.).

As CTO, Mr. Stimpson will own enGen's technology investments while driving forward the organization's long-term strategy and vision. In collaboration with executive and leadership teams, partners, clients and stakeholders, Mr. Stimpson will establish alignment plans and risk identification.

Mr. Stimpson has more than twenty-five years of experience in technology and operations within both the health care and financial services industries. Since 2012, Mike has been a key strategic partner to enGen, Highmark, Inc., United Concordia Dental, and Highmark Wholecare as a Managing Director within Deloitte's Consulting's Health Care and Life Sciences practice.

"We are thrilled to welcome Maynd and Mike to our organization's leadership team," said Mr. Malec. "They each bring with them a unique skillset that will amplify our mission in driving a remarkable health experience through innovative healthtech."

Operating since 2014, formerly as HM Health Solutions Inc., enGen has more than 11,000 employees and works with health care plans serving more than 11 million members nationwide.

About Highmark Health

Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 44,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, enGen, and Helion. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to 6.9 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, and New York, as well as dental insurance, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses. Allegheny Health Network is an integrated delivery network in western Pennsylvania comprised of 14 hospitals, more than 2,600 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions. enGen is focused on meeting the information technology platform and other business needs of the Highmark Health enterprise as well as unaffiliated health insurance plans by providing proven business processes, expert knowledge, and integrated cloud-based platforms. Helion works with payers to cultivate high-performing networks while empowering providers to operate at their best. To learn more, visit http://www.highmarkhealth.org.

About enGen

enGen's dynamic ecosystem of smart automation and technology supports and streamlines complex operations for health plans and their provider partners. Operating since 2014, formerly as HM Health Solutions Inc., enGen is a wholly owned healthtech subsidiary of Highmark Health. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, enGen has more than 11,000 employees and works with health care plans serving more than 11 million members nationwide.

Media Contact

Emily Kostelnik, Highmark Health, 412-552-0402, [email protected]

SOURCE Highmark Health