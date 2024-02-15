Engineered Smiles in Marietta, Georgia, is Selected as a 2024 Top Patient Rated Dentist

Leading Marietta dental practice, Engineered Smiles, is proud to announce that Dr. David C. Wang has been recognized once again with this esteemed award from Find Local Doctors. With comprehensive dental services and state-of-the-art technology, Engineered Smiles is dedicated to making every smile healthy and beautiful.

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The skilled team at Engineered Smiles provides the very best in dental care to those in Marietta, East Cobb and the surrounding area, offering a wide range of services, including teeth extractions and cosmetic dentistry. Dr. David Wang and his team prioritize quality dental care and treatment, ensuring that patients receive personalized attention and the best possible outcomes. The premier East Cobb dental clinic delivers an unmatched level of convenient and affordable dentistry, earning the respect of patients and this coveted award from Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that helps consumers easily identify the best physicians and dentists near them. Dr. Wang is committed to staying at the forefront of the latest advancements, and his expertise extends to all aspects of dentistry, including cosmetic and implant dentistry. He combines art and science to enhance and create beautiful smiles while also improving oral health. The goal at Engineered Smiles is to offer exceptional dental care and create a safe, comfortable environment. Covering all facets of modern dentistry, the clinic is equipped with the latest in cutting-edge technology to provide treatments that patients of all ages will need throughout the years.