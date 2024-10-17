Engineered Tax Services Announced Launch of New Joint Venture - Engineered Insurance Services

"Clients can now receive tailored insurance solutions that go beyond just coverage. By engineering custom insurance programs and innovative risk mitigation strategies, EIS helps through a proactive insurance approach that ensures that they are always one step ahead" Post this

"We are establishing this venture to meet the known demand for offering our clients not only specialty tax services, but now insurance services through Engineered Insurance Services," said Julio Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of Engineered Tax Services. "Through Engineered Insurance Services, clients can now receive tailored insurance solutions that go beyond just coverage. By engineering custom insurance programs and innovative risk mitigation strategies, EIS helps through a proactive insurance approach that ensures that they are always one step ahead, with solutions that are flexible, innovative, entrepreneurial and designed to grow with their unique business."

Engineered Insurance Services brings extensive expertise to the table, with its leadership team of certified insurance professionals, having been in the insurance industry for over 45 years. Each team member possesses a deep knowledge and experience in the property and casualty industry, helping to provide successful outcomes for each of their clients. "As trusted industry experts, we are known for our client-centric service, expertise, transparent communication, and innovation to help create opportunities for enhanced value-add for our clients," says Andrew Ryan, Founder and President of Engineered Insurance Services. "With EIS, you gain a partner dedicated to securing your business' future through transparency, trust, and cutting-edge insurance solutions."

About Engineered Tax Services

Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS) is one of the largest licensed engineering firms providing unique specialty tax services to CPA firms and their clients. As advocates for America's small and mid-sized businesses, ETS helps CPA firms add value to their client relationships by offering sophisticated strategies like cost segregation, the research and development tax credit, and other specialized, jobs, business, energy tax credits and incentives, allowing them to reduce costs, retain more working capital and drive profitability. To learn more, visit: www.EngineeredTaxServices.com

About Engineered Insurance Services

Engineered Insurance Services (EIS) is a leading provider of commercial insurance solutions. They help clients across the U.S. meet the evolving needs of their real estate and business insurance by engineering custom insurance programs and risk mitigation solutions to help them protect their business, reduce overall cost, and safeguard against unexpected challenges. Individual investors, small businesses, companies and corporate entities across all industries rely on Engineered Insurance Services to help implement a comprehensive layered approach to mitigating risk by proactively addressing insurance gaps within their business. To learn more, visit: www.EngineeredInsuranceServices.com

[email protected]

