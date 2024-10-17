Engineered Tax Services Announced Launch of New Joint Venture - Engineered Insurance Services

Engineered Tax Services has launched a new venture, Engineered Insurance Services, which offers custom insurance programs and risk mitigation solutions for commercial real estate and businesses across the U.S. EIS leverages over 45 years of industry expertise to help clients reduce costs, address insurance gaps, and safeguard against unexpected challenges with innovative, tailored insurance strategies.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engineered Tax Services, (ETS), one of the country's largest licensed professional specialty tax credits, incentives and cost segregation advisory firm, announced a new venture – Engineered Insurance Services (EIS). This new vertical brings together the leadership of Engineered Tax Services, with industry-leading insurance experts to create Engineered Insurance Services.
Engineered Insurance Services is a leading provider of commercial real estate and business insurance solutions. EIS helps clients across the U.S. meet the evolving needs of their real estate and business insurance by engineering custom insurance programs and risk mitigation solutions to help them protect their business, reduce overall cost, and safeguard against unexpected challenges. Small businesses and corporate entities across all industries rely on Engineered Insurance Services to help implement a layered approach to mitigating risk by proactively addressing insurance gaps within their business and uncovering cost-saving opportunities due to incorrect rating.
"We are establishing this venture to meet the known demand for offering our clients not only specialty tax services, but now insurance services through Engineered Insurance Services," said Julio Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of Engineered Tax Services. "Through Engineered Insurance Services, clients can now receive tailored insurance solutions that go beyond just coverage. By engineering custom insurance programs and innovative risk mitigation strategies, EIS helps through a proactive insurance approach that ensures that they are always one step ahead, with solutions that are flexible, innovative, entrepreneurial and designed to grow with their unique business."
Engineered Insurance Services brings extensive expertise to the table, with its leadership team of certified insurance professionals, having been in the insurance industry for over 45 years. Each team member possesses a deep knowledge and experience in the property and casualty industry, helping to provide successful outcomes for each of their clients. "As trusted industry experts, we are known for our client-centric service, expertise, transparent communication, and innovation to help create opportunities for enhanced value-add for our clients," says Andrew Ryan, Founder and President of Engineered Insurance Services. "With EIS, you gain a partner dedicated to securing your business' future through transparency, trust, and cutting-edge insurance solutions."
About Engineered Tax Services
Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS) is one of the largest licensed engineering firms providing unique specialty tax services to CPA firms and their clients. As advocates for America's small and mid-sized businesses, ETS helps CPA firms add value to their client relationships by offering sophisticated strategies like cost segregation, the research and development tax credit, and other specialized, jobs, business, energy tax credits and incentives, allowing them to reduce costs, retain more working capital and drive profitability. To learn more, visit: www.EngineeredTaxServices.com
About Engineered Insurance Services
Engineered Insurance Services (EIS) is a leading provider of commercial insurance solutions. They help clients across the U.S. meet the evolving needs of their real estate and business insurance by engineering custom insurance programs and risk mitigation solutions to help them protect their business, reduce overall cost, and safeguard against unexpected challenges. Individual investors, small businesses, companies and corporate entities across all industries rely on Engineered Insurance Services to help implement a comprehensive layered approach to mitigating risk by proactively addressing insurance gaps within their business. To learn more, visit: www.EngineeredInsuranceServices.com
