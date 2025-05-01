Engineered Tax Services Appoints Jason Dance as Chief Operating Officer to Power "ETS 2.0" Vision

"Bringing Jason on board is more than a hire—it's a declaration," said Julio Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of Engineered Tax Services. "We are building the dream team that will propel us into ETS 2.0, and Jason is an essential cornerstone in that vision." Post this

Jason Dance brings a proven track record of transformational growth. As former Chief Revenue Officer at RevRoad, he helped scale revenue from $25M to over $100M by designing high-impact go-to-market strategies, optimizing sales processes, and fostering partnerships with tech giants like Google and Dell. His extensive experience includes senior leadership roles at top education and SaaS firms such as LearnPlatform, Age of Learning, and Pearson, where he consistently spearheaded initiatives that unlocked exponential growth and delivered sustainable impact.

In his new role, Jason will oversee all operational aspects of ETS, champion innovation across departments, and refine the organization's infrastructure to support its rapid expansion. His appointment reflects ETS's bold commitment to scaling its offerings while staying laser-focused on client success.

"I'm thrilled to join Engineered Tax Services at this transformative moment," said Jason Dance. "ETS is uniquely positioned to redefine how businesses access and benefit from specialty tax incentives. I look forward to working with this talented team to build the systems and strategies that will carry us into the next era."

With Jason at the helm of operations, ETS is poised to amplify its mission—delivering unmatched expertise and results through innovation, relationships, and unwavering excellence.

Engineered Tax Services is the nation's leading specialty tax firm, combining deep engineering and tax expertise to help clients leverage powerful federal and state tax incentives. ETS supports CPAs, businesses, and investors with solutions such as cost segregation, R&D tax credits, and energy efficiency incentives.

