Engineering Design & Testing Corp. Appoints Andy Siegfried as CEO

"We're proud to welcome Andy to EDT," said Thomas Traubert, Vice President/COO & Chief Engineer. "His experience scaling engineering businesses, combined with his passion for building high-performing teams, makes him well-positioned to lead EDT into our next phase of growth."

Prior to joining EDT, Siegfried held executive and founder-level roles at multiple engineering and construction firms, where he led complex infrastructure projects valued at up to $1 billion and delivered consistent double-digit growth. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of EPCM Services at Whiteley Infrastructure Group, where he revitalized the firm's engineering division by expanding its service offerings and strengthening its client base.

"I'm honored to join a company with such a strong technical foundation and commitment to quality," said Siegfried. "I look forward to supporting our engineers, strengthening client partnerships, and continuing to build a business that reflects EDT's values of integrity, objectivity, and engineering excellence."

Siegfried is a licensed Professional Engineer in Colorado. He holds an Executive MBA from the University of Colorado and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and Petroleum Refining from the Colorado School of Mines.

About Engineering Design & Testing Corp. (EDT)

Engineering Design & Testing Corp. (EDT) is an employee-owned forensic engineering firm providing expert analysis and technical consulting in support of insurance claims, litigation, and complex investigations. With licensed engineers in mechanical, civil, structural, and electrical disciplines, EDT helps insurers, attorneys, and corporations determine the cause, scope, and value of damage following incidents involving property, equipment, or vehicles. EDT has engineers licensed in all 50 states and serves clients nationwide through a network of regional offices.

