Engineering Design & Testing Corp. Appoints Andy Siegfried as CEO

Engineering Design & Testing Corp. (EDT) has named seasoned industry leader Andy Siegfried as its new President and CEO. With nearly three decades of experience driving growth in engineering and construction services, Siegfried will lead EDT into its next chapter, strengthening its technical leadership and commitment to client care.
COLUMBIA, S.C., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engineering Design & Testing Corp. (EDT), a leading provider of forensic engineering and consulting services, has announced the appointment of Andy Siegfried, P.E., MBA, as President and Chief Executive Officer.
Siegfried brings more than 28 years of leadership experience in engineering and construction services, with a strong record of driving growth and operational excellence across the oil and gas, renewable energy, and automation industries. In his new role, he will lead EDT's strategic direction, oversee operational performance, and support the development of the company's employee-owned culture.
"We're proud to welcome Andy to EDT," said Thomas Traubert, Vice President/COO & Chief Engineer. "His experience scaling engineering businesses, combined with his passion for building high-performing teams, makes him well-positioned to lead EDT into our next phase of growth."
Prior to joining EDT, Siegfried held executive and founder-level roles at multiple engineering and construction firms, where he led complex infrastructure projects valued at up to $1 billion and delivered consistent double-digit growth. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President of EPCM Services at Whiteley Infrastructure Group, where he revitalized the firm's engineering division by expanding its service offerings and strengthening its client base.
"I'm honored to join a company with such a strong technical foundation and commitment to quality," said Siegfried. "I look forward to supporting our engineers, strengthening client partnerships, and continuing to build a business that reflects EDT's values of integrity, objectivity, and engineering excellence."
Siegfried is a licensed Professional Engineer in Colorado. He holds an Executive MBA from the University of Colorado and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and Petroleum Refining from the Colorado School of Mines.
About Engineering Design & Testing Corp. (EDT)
Engineering Design & Testing Corp. (EDT) is an employee-owned forensic engineering firm providing expert analysis and technical consulting in support of insurance claims, litigation, and complex investigations. With licensed engineers in mechanical, civil, structural, and electrical disciplines, EDT helps insurers, attorneys, and corporations determine the cause, scope, and value of damage following incidents involving property, equipment, or vehicles. EDT has engineers licensed in all 50 states and serves clients nationwide through a network of regional offices.
For more information, visit www.edtengineers.com.
