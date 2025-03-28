Engineering Design & Testing Corp. Welcomes Paul Saedler as Consulting Engineer

"I've spent my career understanding why mechanical systems fail and helping clients make sense of it. At EDT, I get to work with top engineers at a firm that values objectivity, thoroughness, and real-world problem solving." — Paul Saedler Post this

"We're excited to welcome Paul to EDT," said Taylor Russell, District Engineering Manager at EDT. "His combination of technical knowledge and decades of hands-on industry experience strengthens our ability to support clients with objective analysis in even the most complex incidents."

Before joining EDT, Saedler held senior engineering roles at Rimkus Consulting Group, Daimler Chrysler, Fleetwood Enterprises, and Wahlco Inc., where he led investigations into mechanical systems, product failures, and large-scale vehicle incidents.

"I've dedicated my career to understanding how and why mechanical systems fail—and helping clients make sense of what happened," said Saedler. "Joining EDT gives me the opportunity to collaborate with top-tier engineers and contribute to a firm that prioritizes objectivity, thoroughness, and real-world problem solving."

Saedler is available immediately to consult on vehicle accident reconstruction and mechanical failure investigations for insurance carriers, law firms, and corporations across the region.

