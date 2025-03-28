Engineering Design & Testing Corp. Welcomes Paul Saedler as Consulting Engineer

Engineering Design & Testing Corp. (EDT) has welcomed Paul Saedler, P.E., ACTAR, as a Consulting Engineer based in Los Angeles. With nearly 35 years of experience in mechanical engineering and accident reconstruction, Saedler enhances EDT's capabilities in complex forensic investigations involving vehicles and mechanical systems.
LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engineering Design & Testing Corp. (EDT), a leading provider of forensic engineering and consulting services, has announced the addition of Paul Saedler, P.E., ACTAR, as a Consulting Engineer. Saedler brings nearly 35 years of experience in mechanical engineering and accident reconstruction to EDT's growing national team.
Based in the Los Angeles area, Saedler specializes in forensic investigations involving passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, trailers, and motorcycles, with expertise in mechanical failure analysis and event data recorder (EDR) downloads. He is a registered professional engineer in California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Hawaii, and holds certification from the Accreditation Commission for Traffic Accident Reconstruction (ACTAR #1914).
"We're excited to welcome Paul to EDT," said Taylor Russell, District Engineering Manager at EDT. "His combination of technical knowledge and decades of hands-on industry experience strengthens our ability to support clients with objective analysis in even the most complex incidents."
Before joining EDT, Saedler held senior engineering roles at Rimkus Consulting Group, Daimler Chrysler, Fleetwood Enterprises, and Wahlco Inc., where he led investigations into mechanical systems, product failures, and large-scale vehicle incidents.
"I've dedicated my career to understanding how and why mechanical systems fail—and helping clients make sense of what happened," said Saedler. "Joining EDT gives me the opportunity to collaborate with top-tier engineers and contribute to a firm that prioritizes objectivity, thoroughness, and real-world problem solving."
Saedler is available immediately to consult on vehicle accident reconstruction and mechanical failure investigations for insurance carriers, law firms, and corporations across the region.
Media Contact
Pilar Lewis, Engineering Design & Testing Corp. (EDT), 1 4044019755, [email protected], https://www.edtengineers.com/
SOURCE Engineering Design & Testing Corp. (EDT)
Share this article