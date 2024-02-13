Engineering Innovation Inc (Eii) Partners with Assurety to Optimize Mailing

"This partnership with Engineering Innovation represents a fusion of strengths aimed at delivering superior value and innovation to our customers," said Sharick Mirza, CEO of Assurety Consulting & Solutions, Inc. Post this

Both Eii and Assurety recognize the constant changes and complexities the mailing industry faces. Our partnership ensures customers can access adaptable solutions that meet their evolving needs and comply with ever-changing postal regulations. We are committed to providing flexible integrations that cater to diverse workflows and operational requirements.

This partnership is built on a solid foundation of shared values. Both Eii and Assurety prioritize customer-centric service, responsive support, and agile decision-making. This ensures a seamless integration process and ongoing support for our customers, enabling them to maximize the benefits of this innovative solution.

Eii, recognized for redefining efficiency standards in mail and parcel handling, is proud to join forces with Assurety, a pioneer in data management and software automation. This powerful combination leverages our collective expertise to deliver unparalleled value and innovation to the mailing industry.

Don Caddy, CEO of Eii, expresses his excitement for the partnership: "Together with Assurety, we are unlocking new levels of efficiency and accuracy for our customers. This integrated solution represents a significant step forward in simplifying and streamlining the mailing process, allowing our customers to focus on what matters most – growing their operations."

CEO of Assurety Consulting & Solutions, Inc. shared similar thoughts, "This partnership with Engineering Innovation represents a fusion of strengths, aimed at delivering superior value and innovation to our customers," said Sharick Mirza, CEO of Assurety Consulting & Solutions, Inc. "Together, we are not just addressing today's challenges but paving the way for a more dynamic, responsive, and efficient commercial mailing industry."

About Engineering Innovation

Engineering Innovation (Eii) is a leading innovator in automated parcel and mail sortation equipment and software. Our solutions empower mail houses and parcel-handling businesses of all sizes to achieve new levels of efficiency, accuracy, and cost savings. With over 30 years of combined postal experience, Eii has been committed to developing cutting-edge technologies that revolutionize the way mail and parcels are processed and delivered.

About Assurety Consulting & Solutions, Inc.

Assurety Consulting delivers advanced post-presort mailing software, analytics, and tracking solutions, spearheading the global Postal Parcel industry's evolution through comprehensive data governance and software solutions.

