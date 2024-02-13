Engineering Innovation Inc (Eii) Partners with Assurety to Optimize Mailing

Eii's adaptable sortation systems, such as the EZ-Flats and Champ, seamlessly integrates with Assurety's powerful AIMSplus™ software. This integration will automate manual tasks, eliminate error-prone steps, and significantly reduce the time and effort required for preparing and uploading Mail.dat files.
STERLING, Va., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engineering Innovation, Inc. (Eii), a leading innovator in automated parcel and mail sortation hardware, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Assurety Consulting & Solutions, Inc. (Assurety), a recognized leader in post-presort Mail.dat and Mail.XML mailing software, analytics, and commercial mail tracking solutions. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in the mailing industry, offering an integrated solution that streamlines and optimizes the Mail.dat preparation and USPS PostalOne! system upload process for flat-shaped mailings.
Through this partnership, Eii's adaptable sortation systems, such as the EZ-Flats and Champ, seamlessly integrate with Assurety's powerful AIMSplus™ software. This integration will automate manual tasks, eliminate error-prone steps, and significantly reduce the time and effort required for preparing and uploading Mail.dat files. This translates to greater operational efficiency, higher throughput, and reduced customer costs.
Both Eii and Assurety recognize the constant changes and complexities the mailing industry faces. Our partnership ensures customers can access adaptable solutions that meet their evolving needs and comply with ever-changing postal regulations. We are committed to providing flexible integrations that cater to diverse workflows and operational requirements.
This partnership is built on a solid foundation of shared values. Both Eii and Assurety prioritize customer-centric service, responsive support, and agile decision-making. This ensures a seamless integration process and ongoing support for our customers, enabling them to maximize the benefits of this innovative solution.
Eii, recognized for redefining efficiency standards in mail and parcel handling, is proud to join forces with Assurety, a pioneer in data management and software automation. This powerful combination leverages our collective expertise to deliver unparalleled value and innovation to the mailing industry.
Don Caddy, CEO of Eii, expresses his excitement for the partnership: "Together with Assurety, we are unlocking new levels of efficiency and accuracy for our customers. This integrated solution represents a significant step forward in simplifying and streamlining the mailing process, allowing our customers to focus on what matters most – growing their operations."
CEO of Assurety Consulting & Solutions, Inc. shared similar thoughts, "This partnership with Engineering Innovation represents a fusion of strengths, aimed at delivering superior value and innovation to our customers," said Sharick Mirza, CEO of Assurety Consulting & Solutions, Inc. "Together, we are not just addressing today's challenges but paving the way for a more dynamic, responsive, and efficient commercial mailing industry."
About Engineering Innovation
Engineering Innovation (Eii) is a leading innovator in automated parcel and mail sortation equipment and software. Our solutions empower mail houses and parcel-handling businesses of all sizes to achieve new levels of efficiency, accuracy, and cost savings. With over 30 years of combined postal experience, Eii has been committed to developing cutting-edge technologies that revolutionize the way mail and parcels are processed and delivered.
About Assurety Consulting & Solutions, Inc.
Assurety Consulting delivers advanced post-presort mailing software, analytics, and tracking solutions, spearheading the global Postal Parcel industry's evolution through comprehensive data governance and software solutions.
Media Contact
Rex N Bull, Assurety Consulting & Solutions, 1 (512) 633-8314, [email protected], www.AssuretyConsulting.com
Allie Collier, Engineering Innovation, 1 (765) 588-9088, [email protected], www.eii-online.com
SOURCE Assurety Consulting & Solutions
Share this article